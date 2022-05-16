RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Government News » Reversing Trump, Biden acts…

Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 11:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order to deploy U.S. troops to Somalia amid heightened concerns about the country’s Islamic extremist rebels, known as al-Shabab. The move is a reversal of President Donald Trump’s late-term decision to remove nearly all 700 Special Operator forces that had been operating there.

Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requested the deployment “to reestablish a persistent U.S. military presence in Somalia to enable a more effective fight against al-Shabaab, which has increased in strength and poses a heightened threat.”

The official, who requested anonymity to discuss a decision that has been formally announced, said American forces already in the region would be repositioned.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up