RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Home » Government News » Top Biden aide Richmond…

Top Biden aide Richmond leaving for DNC ahead of midterms

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Joe Biden’s closest aides is leaving the White House to take on a role as senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee, as the White House looks to bolster its political effort to help Democrats ahead of what is expected to be a challenging midterm election.

Cedric Richmond, a former Democratic member of Congress from Louisiana, served as co-chair of Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign before joining the White House as senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement.

A Biden adviser said Richmond will take on a role similar to the one he served on Biden’s campaign, including fundraising, outreach and serving as a surrogate for the president and Democrats down the ticket.

“There are few people more capable of helping us continue to build on our successes and deliver our message as we head into the midterm elections,” said DNC chair Jaime Harrison in a statement. “We look forward to having Cedric join our already strong team as we continue to work in close partnership with the White House and our sister committees to protect and expand our Democratic majorities. The Democratic Party is all-in and leaving nothing to chance.”

Richmond, in a statement, said he was “thrilled that the President has entrusted me with helping boost the robust work already being done at the DNC to make sure that Democrats grow their majorities in the House and Senate, and increase the number of Democratic governors in state capitals around the country.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

Innovation in federal agencies is hard, but possible with these tips

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up