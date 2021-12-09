CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Government News » Court rejects Trump's efforts…

Court rejects Trump’s efforts to keep records from 1/6 panel

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 4:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Thursday against an effort by President Donald Trump to shield documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The three-judge panel said there was a “unique legislative need” for documents that the committee has requested but whose release Trump has sought to block through executive privilege.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

capitol riot

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Biden sets zero-emission goals for federal buildings, vehicles in executive order

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Retirement processing times drop for first time in months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up