CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Government News » Congress passes bill to…

Congress passes bill to give Capitol Police chief authority to request National Guard help

CNN

December 14, 2021, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In a rare moment of bipartisanship, the House and Senate have passed by unanimous consent a bill that would give the chief of the US Capitol Police unilateral control to ask for support from the National Guard or federal law enforcement in the event of an emergency.

The bill will now go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

As it stands now, the chief must get the consent of the Capitol Police Board to ask for this type of back up. Both Republicans and Democrats have felt that layer of bureaucracy was at least part of what led to a delayed response from federal forces supporting Capitol Police on January 6.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

For newly empowered CHCO Council, the future of federal work is top of mind

Biden executive order seeks 'seamless' customer experience across federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up