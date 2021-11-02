Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » Government News » Live updates: Virginia voters…

Live updates: Virginia voters rank the economy as top issue

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 6:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Voters casting ballots in the tight race for Virginia governor rank the economy as the top issue facing the commonwealth, with the coronavirus pandemic and education trailing.

In the contest between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, 34% of Virginia voters say the economy and jobs was the most important issue facing the state. Seventeen percent name COVID-19 and 14% choose education. That’s according to AP VoteCast, a survey of voters.

Health care (7%), climate change (7%), racism (5%), immigration (5%), abortion (5%) and law enforcement (4%) were all lower-tier issues.

The race is the most closely watched and competitive contest since Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump last year, and is seen as a gauge of voters’ feelings ahead of next year’s midterms.

Youngkin, a former private equity executive, often asserted Virginia’s economy was “in the ditch,” but a majority of voters disagreed. Fifty-six percent said the state’s economy is in good shape, compared with 44% saying economic conditions are poor.

Schools became a focus of the race in its final weeks. A quarter of Virginia voters say the debate over teaching critical race theory in schools was the single most important factor in their vote for governor, but a similar percentage identified the debate over handling COVID-19 in schools as most important.

___

MORE ON ELECTION 2021:

— The Virginia governor’s race is a test of how voters feel about Joe Biden’s presidency

— What to watch on Election Day, with gubernatorial races and a vote on disbanding a police department among issues across the country

— The economy ranks as the top issue facing Virginia voters, with the pandemic and education trailing

— School board races become the new front in a culture war raging as resentments over coronavirus restrictions and anti-racism curriculum reach a boiling point

— Elections are being held for three open congressional seats in Ohio and Florida

— Voters in Minneapolis weigh the fate of the city police department after death of George Floyd

— Mayoral races could be huge milestones for Asian Americans

— Election officials appear on track to deliver a relatively smooth Election Day after a year of dealing with false claims and death threats

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

DoD adds new protections from minor infractions for military sexual assault victims reporting crimes

With deadlines inching closer, employees and contractors get more details on federal vaccine mandate

Part 2: What VA can do to fix the doomed $16B (and counting) Electronic Health Record modernization

More telework, remote work guidance for agencies coming soon, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up