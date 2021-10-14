Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Retired diplomat Hill is Biden’s choice for envoy to Serbia

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 4:51 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said he intends to nominate longtime diplomat Christopher Hill to be ambassador to Serbia.

Hill retired from the foreign service in 2010 after serving as ambassador to Iraq. During his career, he helped negotiate a peace settlement in 1995 to put an end to the 3 1/2-year Bosnian war and was head of the U.S. delegation in 2003 to six-nation talks aimed at trying to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear program.

Hill was the American ambassador to Macedonia, Poland and South Korea as well as special envoy to Kosovo. He was appointed as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs during the George W. Bush administration.

Hill is currently an adjunct professor at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

The post requires Senate confirmation.

Government News

