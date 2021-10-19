Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

CBS News

October 19, 2021, 3:18 PM

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated.

“Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols,” spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. “Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion.”

The spokesperson added that contact tracing is underway. Mayorkas plans to isolate and work from home in accordance with CDC protocols.

The secretary was previously slated to appear before the Senate Judiciary committee on Thursday. Later this week, Mayorkas planned to travel to Colombia alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

