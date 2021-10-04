Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Government News » Court rejects DC residents'…

Court rejects DC residents’ bid for voting representation

The Associated Press

October 4, 2021, 10:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed a lower court ruling that said District of Columbia residents are not entitled to voting representation in the House of Representatives.

Residents had asked the high court to hear the issue. The court’s four-sentence order cited a case from 2000 in which the justices said the same thing.

Eleanor Holmes Norton is the District of Columbia’s nonvoting member of Congress

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

Updated: Biden signs stopgap highway spending bill bringing 3,700 Transportation Dept. employees back to work

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up