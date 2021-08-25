CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Biden taps Milwaukee Mayor Barrett as Luxembourg ambassador

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 5:24 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

The White House announced the appointment Wednesday. Barrett still needs Senate confirmation to serve, but the White House issued a statement with Barrett, a Democrat, saying he’s proud to be nominated and looks forward to serving. Until then, he said, he will remain as mayor.

Barrett read a statement to reporters in Milwaukee later Wednesday, saying he’s honored that Biden picked him.

“As a lifelong Milwaukeean, I’ll bring the values of our community to this new posting, values we share such as hard work, honesty and caring for others,” he said.

He promised to focus his full attention on his mayoral duties until the Senate confirms him. He left without taking any questions.

Barrett has been Milwaukee’s mayor since 2004. He also served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and was both a state senator and state representative in the Wisconsin Legislature.

He ran for governor three times, losing to Jim Doyle in a Democratic primary in 2002, Republican Scott Walker in 2010 and again to Walker in a recall election in 2011.

He holds a law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

