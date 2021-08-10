AP Exclusive: Biden to tap Prelogar for solicitor general

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to nominate acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to serve in the job…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to nominate acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to serve in the job in a permanent basis, according to a White House official knowledgeable about the decision.

Prelogar has served in the position — the Justice Department’s fourth ranked attorney — on an acting basis since January, arguing two cases before the Supreme Court in that role last term. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity become the decision has not yet been announced.

Prelogar is a seasoned appellate attorney who served from 2014 to 2019 as assistant to the solicitor general.

During her prior tenure at the Justice Department, Prelogar was tapped to serve on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation as an assistant special counsel to Mueller.

She has also spent time as a partner at Cooley LLP and an associate at Hogan Lovells, and has taught a course at Harvard Law School on Supreme Court and appellate advocacy.

After graduating from law school, Prelogar clerked for Judge Merrick Garland of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She then served back-to-back Supreme Court clerkships for Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan. After her clerkships, she joined Hogan Lovells in its Supreme Court and appellate practice.

