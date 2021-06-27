CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Government News » US airstrikes target Iran-backed…

US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military, under the direction of President Joe Biden, conducted airstrikes Sunday against what it said were “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” near the border between Iraq and Syria.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the militias were using the facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq.

Kirby said the U.S. military targeted three operational and weapons storage facilities — two in Syria and one in Iraq.

He described the airstrikes as “defensive,” saying they were launched in response to an “ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq.”

“The United States took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation — but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message,” Kirby said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up