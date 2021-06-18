CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Conservative activists heckle Pence at conference in Florida

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 7:21 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some attendees at a conference in Florida for conservative activists heckled former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday during a speech.

A few attendees shouted, “Traitor!” as Pence spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference at a resort in Orlando. Pence ignored the shouts and plowed through his address.

“It’s great to be back with so many patriots, dedicated to faith and freedom and the road to the majority!” Pence said.

At least one of the hecklers was removed by security, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Many supporters of former President Donald Trump have been angry with Pence after the former vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. During the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, angry protesters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”

