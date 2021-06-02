FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinicians advice on coping with a father's death | Wine ideas for dad
Home » Government News » 2 U.S. House members…

2 U.S. House members sue over use of metal detectors

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 1:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Congressmen from Georgia and Texas are suing administrators of the House of Representatives.

They say that using metal detectors to screen members of Congress is unconstitutional and that the security is being used unfairly against Republicans.

Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Louie Gohmert of Texas filed the lawsuit Sunday in against House Sergeant at Arms William Walker and House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor.

They claim Democrats have been allowed to enter the floor without being screened, although at least one has been fined $5,000 for doing so.

The suit claims taking fines out of congressional salaries is unconstitutional.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up