CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Government News » Val Demings plans to…

Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio in FL Senate race

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate, according to two people with knowledge of the plans.

Demings, who gained national recognition as a House prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, had been considering a run for governor in Florida. In considering a Senate campaign instead, she avoids what could be a divisive primary and gives Democrats a well-known name to compete in a state where elections are often decided by a narrow margin.

Her plans were first reported by Politico.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

OMB: Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated employees, maximum telework still effect

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up