CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Government News » Pelosi invites Biden to…

Pelosi invites Biden to address Congress on April 28

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 8:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic. Details on the Capitol’s preparation for the event were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

Demand for post office services remains high, but USPS plan looks to cut hours

Inglis, Easterly tapped for cyber leadership roles at White House, CISA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up