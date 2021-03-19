CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopkins doctors urge caution | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 5:18 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak.

That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, the club had partially closed a section “for a short period of time” and quarantined some of its workers. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name.

The extent of the outbreak, what portions of the club were closed or how it was affecting the former first family weren’t immediately clear.

Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington in January, and has spent the weeks since laying low, golfing, dining with friends, meeting with Republican party leaders and plotting his political future as he considers running again in 2024.

Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID last fall and has since been vaccinated against the virus. ___

Spencer reported from Fort Lauderdale.

