CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Government News » Trump assures supporters that…

Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 1:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump again urged people to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, saying he would recommend vaccination to “a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me.”

In an interview Tuesday night on Fox News, Trump acknowledged that people were free to decide for themselves whether they would be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works,” he said.

Republican opposition to receiving the vaccine is strong. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared with 17% of Democrats — a 25-point split.

Trump has promoted vaccination before. When he appeared Feb. 28 at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, he said, “Everybody, go get your shot.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up