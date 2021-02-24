CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Government News » Postmaster General Louis DeJoy…

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologizes again for slow mail

CNN

February 24, 2021, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologized on Wednesday for slow mail during the peak holiday season, deeming it “unacceptable.”

“I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays,” DeJoy said at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing. “All of us at the Postal Service, from our Board, to our leadership team, to our union and association leadership, to every employee strive to do better in our service to the American people — and we will do better.”

The comments come as Democrats are at odds over how to approach DeJoy.

Changes made to the Postal Service under DeJoy, the US postmaster general and major donor to former President Donald Trump, sparked outrage last year when critics blamed him for the slowdown of mail delivery ahead the election. Democrats linked DeJoy to Trump’s anti-mail-in voting rhetoric and accused him of attempting to sabotage the Postal Service just as now-President Joe Biden was relying on mailed ballots to deliver him the White House.

Some Democrats want a brand new slate of governors who could immediately fire DeJoy, while others are taking a more moderate approach, hoping they can instead work with the controversial USPS leader and cut a deal on a long-awaited bill to overhaul the agency.

DeJoy previously apologized for slow service last year when there were questions about whether mail-in ballots would be delivered on time for the 2020 election.

Wednesday, DeJoy said the problems the Postal Service faced make more evident the need for reform. He is expected to release a new 10-year plan, which he said in his opening statement will be finalized “soon.”

“The status quo should be acceptable to no one,” he said.

One source familiar with the plan told CNN that changing first class mail delivery is under consideration — a move that experts say could further slow down mail.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up