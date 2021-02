WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story Feb. 18, 2021, about efforts to disqualify former President Donald Trump from future office,…

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story Feb. 18, 2021, about efforts to disqualify former President Donald Trump from future office, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a law professor. He is Gerard Magliocca, not Gerald Magliocca.

