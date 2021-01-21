CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to open more vaccine appointments | Another Wizards game postponed | Latest test results
US official: Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuke treaty

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 12:46 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing to Russia a five-year extension of the New START treaty limiting the number of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons, a U.S. official said Thursday.

The proposal was being communicated to Russian officials, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter not yet publicly announced by the administration.

The treaty is set to expire in February and is the last remaining agreement constraining U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons.

