CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | DC eases limits on religious gatherings | Latest test results
Home » Government News » US-TopRaces,100

US-TopRaces,100

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 1:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 210 seats

and are leading in the races for 3 seats. The Democrats have won 222

seats and are leading in the races for 0 seats. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. The Democrats have

retained control of the U.S. House and if trends continue will lose 11

seats.

In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 20 seats

and are leading in the races for 1 seat. The Democrats have won 13

seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

When fixing Navy readiness problems, money helps but so does data

Forty Air Force occupations will lose reenlistment bonus eligibility

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up