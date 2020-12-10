US-Pres-SumA,100

169,989 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent
x-Joe Biden, Dem 81,282,903 – 51 percent
Donald Trump, GOP 74,223,030 – 47 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,865,858 – 1 percent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 399,112 – 0 percent
Roque De La Fuente, ALP 88,170 – 0 percent
Gloria La Riva, PSL 84,078 – 0 percent
Kanye West, Ind 66,364 – 0 percent
Don Blankenship, CST 59,924 – 0 percent
Brock Pierce, PEC 49,552 – 0 percent
Brian Carroll, ASP 23,669 – 0 percent
None of these candidates, NPD 14,079 – 0 percent
Alyson Kennedy, SWP 6,791 – 0 percent
Bill Hammons, Uty 6,647 – 0 percent
Jerome Segal, BdR 5,949 – 0 percent
Dario Hunter, Prg 5,367 – 0 percent
Jade Simmons, Oth 5,280 – 0 percent
Phil Collins, Ind 4,834 – 0 percent
Joe McHugh, Una 2,843 – 0 percent
Jesse Ventura, Grn 2,673 – 0 percent
Mark Charles, Una 2,011 – 0 percent
Sheila Tittle, CST 1,806 – 0 percent
C.L. Gammon, Ind 1,475 – 0 percent
J.R. Myers, Oth 1,372 – 0 percent
H. Brooke Paige, Ind 1,175 – 0 percent
President Boddie, Oth 1,125 – 0 percent
Christopher LaFontaine, Ind 856 – 0 percent
Kyle Kopitke, IAP 815 – 0 percent
Tom Hoefling, Oth 668 – 0 percent
Ricki King, Oth 546 – 0 percent
Princess Jacob-Fambro, Una 495 – 0 percent
Blake Huber, AVP 409 – 0 percent
Richard Duncan, Ind 213 – 0 percent
Joseph Kishore, SEP 196 – 0 percent
Jordan Scott, Una 175 – 0 percent
Gary Swing, Oth 141 – 0 percent
Keith McCormic, Oth 126 – 0 percent
Zachary Scalf, Ind 29 – 0 percent
