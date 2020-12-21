US-Pres-Sum,100

HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 9:20 AM

170,220 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 81,281,888 – 51 percent

Has won 26 states including the District of Columbia

with 306 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Trump 74,223,251 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,704,839 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

