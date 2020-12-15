US-Pres-Sum,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
The Associated Press

December 15, 2020

170,220 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 81,283,495 – 51 percent

Has won 26 states including the District of Columbia

with 306 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Trump 74,223,753 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,704,848 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

