US-Pres-Sum,100

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 2:20 PM

169,989 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Biden 81,282,903 – 51 percent

Has won 26 states including the District of Columbia

with 306 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Trump 74,223,030 – 47 percent

Has won 25 states with 232 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Others 2,704,823 – 2 percent

Has won 0 states with 0 ev.

Leads in 0 states with 0 ev.

Needed to win: 270 of the 538 electoral votes (ev) from

the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

