US-House-Winners, 2nd Add,400

Home » Government News »

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 12:30 PM

Eds: This take covers Colorado through Georgia

Colorado

1: Diana DeGette, Dem (i)

2: Joe Neguse, Dem (i)

3: Lauren Boebert, GOP

4: Ken Buck, GOP (i)

5: Doug Lamborn, GOP (i)

6: Jason Crow, Dem (i)

7: Ed Perlmutter, Dem (i)

Connecticut

1: John Larson, Dem (i)

2: Joe Courtney, Dem (i)

3: Rosa DeLauro, Dem (i)

4: Jim Himes, Dem (i)

5: Jahana Hayes, Dem (i)

Delaware

1: Lisa Rochester, Dem (i)

Florida

1: Matt Gaetz, GOP (i)

2: Neal Dunn, GOP (i)

3: Kat Cammack, GOP

4: John Rutherford, GOP (i)

5: Al Lawson, Dem (i)

6: Michael Waltz, GOP (i)

7: Stephanie Murphy, Dem (i)

8: Bill Posey, GOP (i)

9: Darren Soto, Dem (i)

10: Val Demings, Dem (i)

11: Daniel Webster, GOP (i)

12: Gus Bilirakis, GOP (i)

13: Charlie Crist, Dem (i)

14: Kathy Castor, Dem (i)

15: Scott Franklin, GOP

16: Vern Buchanan, GOP (i)

17: Greg Steube, GOP (i)

18: Brian Mast, GOP (i)

19: Byron Donalds, GOP

20: Alcee Hastings, Dem (i)

21: Lois Frankel, Dem (i)

22: Ted Deutch, Dem (i)

23: Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Dem (i)

24: Frederica Wilson, Dem (i)

25: Mario Diaz-Balart, GOP (i)

26: Carlos Gimenez, GOP

27: Maria Elvira Salazar, GOP

Georgia

1: Buddy Carter, GOP (i)

2: Sanford Bishop, Dem (i)

3: Drew Ferguson, GOP (i)

4: Hank Johnson, Dem (i)

5: Nikema Williams, Dem

6: Lucy McBath, Dem (i)

7: Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem

8: Austin Scott, GOP (i)

9: Andrew Clyde, GOP

10: Jody Hice, GOP (i)

11: Barry Loudermilk, GOP (i)

12: Rick Allen, GOP (i)

13: David Scott, Dem (i)

14: Marjorie Greene, GOP

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

