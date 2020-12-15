CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
US-House-Winners, 10 takes,400

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:30 PM

Eds: This take covers Alabama through Arkansas

Alabama

1: Jerry Carl, GOP

2: Barry Moore, GOP

3: Mike Rogers, GOP (i)

4: Robert Aderholt, GOP (i)

5: Mo Brooks, GOP (i)

6: Gary Palmer, GOP (i)

7: Terri Sewell, Dem (i)

Alaska

1: Don Young, GOP (i)

Arizona

1: Tom O’Halleran, Dem (i)

2: Ann Kirkpatrick, Dem (i)

3: Raul Grijalva, Dem (i)

4: Paul Gosar, GOP (i)

5: Andy Biggs, GOP (i)

6: David Schweikert, GOP (i)

7: Ruben Gallego, Dem (i)

8: Debbie Lesko, GOP (i)

9: Greg Stanton, Dem (i)

Arkansas

1: Rick Crawford, GOP (i)

2: French Hill, GOP (i)

3: Steve Womack, GOP (i)

4: Bruce Westerman, GOP (i)

