US-House-All, 6th Add,400 The Associated Press

Eds: This take covers New York New York – District 1 473 of 473 precincts – 100 percent Nancy Goroff,…

Eds: This take covers New York New York – District 1 473 of 473 precincts – 100 percent Nancy Goroff, Dem 169,294 – 45 percent x-Lee Zeldin, GOP (i) 205,715 – 55 percent New York – District 2 524 of 524 precincts – 100 percent -Open Jackie Gordon, Dem 154,246 – 46 percent x-Andrew Garbarino, GOP 177,379 – 53 percent Harry Burger, Grn 3,448 – 1 percent New York – District 3 636 of 636 precincts – 100 percent x-Thomas Suozzi, Dem (i) 208,555 – 56 percent George Santos, GOP 161,931 – 43 percent Howard Rabin, Lib 2,156 – 1 percent New York – District 4 652 of 652 precincts – 100 percent x-Kathleen Rice, Dem (i) 199,762 – 56 percent Douglas Tuman, GOP 153,007 – 43 percent Joseph Naham, Grn 3,024 – 1 percent New York – District 5 x-Gregory Meeks, Dem (i) Uncontested New York – District 6 462 of 462 precincts – 100 percent x-Grace Meng, Dem (i) 158,862 – 68 percent Thomas Zmich, GOP 74,829 – 32 percent New York – District 7 506 of 506 precincts – 100 percent x-Nydia Velazquez, Dem (i) 191,073 – 85 percent Brian Kelly, GOP 32,520 – 14 percent Gilbert Midonnet, Lib 1,522 – 1 percent New York – District 8 561 of 561 precincts – 100 percent x-Hakeem Jeffries, Dem (i) 234,933 – 85 percent Garfield Wallace, GOP 42,007 – 15 percent New York – District 9 532 of 532 precincts – 100 percent x-Yvette Clarke, Dem (i) 230,221 – 83 percent Constantine Jean-Pierre, GOP 43,950 – 16 percent Gary Popkin, Lib 1,644 – 1 percent Joel Anabilah-Azumah, SAM 1,052 – 0 percent New York – District 10 559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent x-Jerrold Nadler, Dem (i) 206,310 – 75 percent Cathy Bernstein, GOP 66,889 – 24 percent Michael Madrid, Lib 3,370 – 1 percent New York – District 11 489 of 489 precincts – 100 percent -GOP Gain Max Rose, Dem (i) 137,198 – 47 percent x-Nicole Malliotakis, GOP 155,608 – 53 percent New York – District 12 569 of 569 precincts – 100 percent x-Carolyn Maloney, Dem (i) 265,172 – 82 percent Carlos Santiago-Cano, GOP 53,061 – 16 percent Steven Kolln, Lib 4,015 – 1 percent New York – District 13 551 of 551 precincts – 100 percent x-Adriano Espaillat, Dem (i) 231,841 – 91 percent Lovelynn Gwinn, GOP 19,829 – 8 percent Christopher Morris-Perry, Con 3,295 – 1 percent New York – District 14 449 of 449 precincts – 100 percent x-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dem (i) 152,661 – 72 percent John Cummings, GOP 58,440 – 27 percent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, SAM 2,000 – 1 percent New York – District 15 490 of 490 precincts – 100 percent -Open x-Ritchie Torres, Dem 169,533 – 89 percent Patrick Delices, GOP 21,221 – 11 percent New York – District 16 740 of 740 precincts – 100 percent -Open x-Jamaal Bowman, Dem 218,471 – 84 percent Patrick McManus, Con 41,085 – 16 percent New York – District 17 631 of 631 precincts – 100 percent -Open x-Mondaire Jones, Dem 197,353 – 59 percent Maureen McArdle Schulman, GOP 117,307 – 35 percent Yehudis Gottesfeld, Con 8,887 – 3 percent Michael Parietti, SAM 2,745 – 1 percent Joshua Eisen, Oth 6,363 – 2 percent New York – District 18 618 of 618 precincts – 100 percent x-Sean Patrick Maloney, Dem (i) 187,169 – 56 percent Chele C. Farley, GOP 145,098 – 43 percent Scott Smith, Lib 3,162 – 1 percent New York – District 19 547 of 547 precincts – 100 percent x-Antonio Delgado, Dem (i) 192,100 – 55 percent Kyle Van De Water, GOP 151,475 – 43 percent Steven Greenfield, Grn 2,799 – 1 percent Victoria Alexander, Lib 4,224 – 1 percent New York – District 20 632 of 632 precincts – 100 percent x-Paul Tonko, Dem (i) 219,705 – 61 percent Elizabeth Joy, GOP 139,446 – 39 percent New York – District 21 535 of 535 precincts – 100 percent Tedra L. Cobb, Dem 131,992 – 41 percent x-Elise Stefanik, GOP (i) 188,649 – 59 percent New York – District 22 540 of 540 precincts – 100 percent Anthony J. Brindisi, Dem (i) 154,997 – 49 percent Claudia Tenney, GOP 155,348 – 49 percent Keith Price, Lib 6,749 – 2 percent New York – District 23 527 of 527 precincts – 100 percent Tracy Mitrano, Dem 129,014 – 41 percent x-Tom Reed, GOP (i) 181,169 – 58 percent Andrew Kolstee, Lib 3,541 – 1 percent New York – District 24 614 of 614 precincts – 100 percent Dana Balter, Dem 147,638 – 43 percent x-John Katko, GOP (i) 182,567 – 53 percent Steven Williams, WF 13,232 – 4 percent New York – District 25 798 of 798 precincts – 100 percent x-Joseph Morelle, Dem (i) 206,396 – 59 percent George Mitris, GOP 136,198 – 39 percent Kevin Wilson, Lib 5,325 – 2 percent New York – District 26 689 of 689 precincts – 100 percent x-Brian Higgins, Dem (i) 223,276 – 70 percent Ricky Donovan, GOP 91,687 – 29 percent Michael Raleigh, Grn 4,628 – 1 percent New York – District 27 559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent Nathan McMurray, Dem 149,559 – 39 percent x-Chris Jacobs, GOP (i) 229,044 – 60 percent Duane Whitmer, Lib 4,884 – 1 percent Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.