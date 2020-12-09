US-House-All, 6th Add,400

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 5:55 PM

Eds: This take covers New York

New York – District 1

473 of 473 precincts – 100 percent

Nancy Goroff, Dem 169,294 – 45 percent

x-Lee Zeldin, GOP (i) 205,715 – 55 percent

New York – District 2

524 of 524 precincts – 100 percent -Open

Jackie Gordon, Dem 154,246 – 46 percent

x-Andrew Garbarino, GOP 177,379 – 53 percent

Harry Burger, Grn 3,448 – 1 percent

New York – District 3

636 of 636 precincts – 100 percent

x-Thomas Suozzi, Dem (i) 208,555 – 56 percent

George Santos, GOP 161,931 – 43 percent

Howard Rabin, Lib 2,156 – 1 percent

New York – District 4

652 of 652 precincts – 100 percent

x-Kathleen Rice, Dem (i) 199,762 – 56 percent

Douglas Tuman, GOP 153,007 – 43 percent

Joseph Naham, Grn 3,024 – 1 percent

New York – District 5

x-Gregory Meeks, Dem (i) Uncontested

New York – District 6

462 of 462 precincts – 100 percent

x-Grace Meng, Dem (i) 158,862 – 68 percent

Thomas Zmich, GOP 74,829 – 32 percent

New York – District 7

506 of 506 precincts – 100 percent

x-Nydia Velazquez, Dem (i) 191,073 – 85 percent

Brian Kelly, GOP 32,520 – 14 percent

Gilbert Midonnet, Lib 1,522 – 1 percent

New York – District 8

561 of 561 precincts – 100 percent

x-Hakeem Jeffries, Dem (i) 234,933 – 85 percent

Garfield Wallace, GOP 42,007 – 15 percent

New York – District 9

532 of 532 precincts – 100 percent

x-Yvette Clarke, Dem (i) 230,221 – 83 percent

Constantine Jean-Pierre, GOP 43,950 – 16 percent

Gary Popkin, Lib 1,644 – 1 percent

Joel Anabilah-Azumah, SAM 1,052 – 0 percent

New York – District 10

559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent

x-Jerrold Nadler, Dem (i) 206,310 – 75 percent

Cathy Bernstein, GOP 66,889 – 24 percent

Michael Madrid, Lib 3,370 – 1 percent

New York – District 11

489 of 489 precincts – 100 percent -GOP Gain

Max Rose, Dem (i) 137,198 – 47 percent

x-Nicole Malliotakis, GOP 155,608 – 53 percent

New York – District 12

569 of 569 precincts – 100 percent

x-Carolyn Maloney, Dem (i) 265,172 – 82 percent

Carlos Santiago-Cano, GOP 53,061 – 16 percent

Steven Kolln, Lib 4,015 – 1 percent

New York – District 13

551 of 551 precincts – 100 percent

x-Adriano Espaillat, Dem (i) 231,841 – 91 percent

Lovelynn Gwinn, GOP 19,829 – 8 percent

Christopher Morris-Perry, Con 3,295 – 1 percent

New York – District 14

449 of 449 precincts – 100 percent

x-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dem (i) 152,661 – 72 percent

John Cummings, GOP 58,440 – 27 percent

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, SAM 2,000 – 1 percent

New York – District 15

490 of 490 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Ritchie Torres, Dem 169,533 – 89 percent

Patrick Delices, GOP 21,221 – 11 percent

New York – District 16

740 of 740 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Jamaal Bowman, Dem 218,471 – 84 percent

Patrick McManus, Con 41,085 – 16 percent

New York – District 17

631 of 631 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Mondaire Jones, Dem 197,353 – 59 percent

Maureen McArdle Schulman, GOP 117,307 – 35 percent

Yehudis Gottesfeld, Con 8,887 – 3 percent

Michael Parietti, SAM 2,745 – 1 percent

Joshua Eisen, Oth 6,363 – 2 percent

New York – District 18

618 of 618 precincts – 100 percent

x-Sean Patrick Maloney, Dem (i) 187,169 – 56 percent

Chele C. Farley, GOP 145,098 – 43 percent

Scott Smith, Lib 3,162 – 1 percent

New York – District 19

547 of 547 precincts – 100 percent

x-Antonio Delgado, Dem (i) 192,100 – 55 percent

Kyle Van De Water, GOP 151,475 – 43 percent

Steven Greenfield, Grn 2,799 – 1 percent

Victoria Alexander, Lib 4,224 – 1 percent

New York – District 20

632 of 632 precincts – 100 percent

x-Paul Tonko, Dem (i) 219,705 – 61 percent

Elizabeth Joy, GOP 139,446 – 39 percent

New York – District 21

535 of 535 precincts – 100 percent

Tedra L. Cobb, Dem 131,992 – 41 percent

x-Elise Stefanik, GOP (i) 188,649 – 59 percent

New York – District 22

540 of 540 precincts – 100 percent

Anthony J. Brindisi, Dem (i) 154,997 – 49 percent

Claudia Tenney, GOP 155,348 – 49 percent

Keith Price, Lib 6,749 – 2 percent

New York – District 23

527 of 527 precincts – 100 percent

Tracy Mitrano, Dem 129,014 – 41 percent

x-Tom Reed, GOP (i) 181,169 – 58 percent

Andrew Kolstee, Lib 3,541 – 1 percent

New York – District 24

614 of 614 precincts – 100 percent

Dana Balter, Dem 147,638 – 43 percent

x-John Katko, GOP (i) 182,567 – 53 percent

Steven Williams, WF 13,232 – 4 percent

New York – District 25

798 of 798 precincts – 100 percent

x-Joseph Morelle, Dem (i) 206,396 – 59 percent

George Mitris, GOP 136,198 – 39 percent

Kevin Wilson, Lib 5,325 – 2 percent

New York – District 26

689 of 689 precincts – 100 percent

x-Brian Higgins, Dem (i) 223,276 – 70 percent

Ricky Donovan, GOP 91,687 – 29 percent

Michael Raleigh, Grn 4,628 – 1 percent

New York – District 27

559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent

Nathan McMurray, Dem 149,559 – 39 percent

x-Chris Jacobs, GOP (i) 229,044 – 60 percent

Duane Whitmer, Lib 4,884 – 1 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

