US-House-All, 6th Add,400

New York – District 1
473 of 473 precincts – 100 percent
Nancy Goroff, Dem 111,203 – 39 percent
Lee Zeldin, GOP (i) 176,323 – 61 percent
New York – District 2
524 of 524 precincts – 100 percent -Open
Jackie Gordon, Dem 124,203 – 43 percent
Andrew Garbarino, GOP 164,460 – 56 percent
Harry Burger, Grn 2,772 – 1 percent
New York – District 3
636 of 636 precincts – 100 percent
x-Thomas Suozzi, Dem (i) 184,064 – 54 percent
George Santos, GOP 153,356 – 45 percent
Howard Rabin, Lib 1,932 – 1 percent
New York – District 4
652 of 652 precincts – 100 percent
x-Kathleen Rice, Dem (i) 199,762 – 56 percent
Douglas Tuman, GOP 153,007 – 43 percent
Joseph Naham, Grn 3,024 – 1 percent
New York – District 5
x-Gregory Meeks, Dem (i) Uncontested
New York – District 6
462 of 462 precincts – 100 percent
x-Grace Meng, Dem (i) 158,862 – 68 percent
Thomas Zmich, GOP 74,829 – 32 percent
New York – District 7
506 of 506 precincts – 100 percent
x-Nydia Velazquez, Dem (i) 191,073 – 85 percent
Brian Kelly, GOP 32,520 – 14 percent
Gilbert Midonnet, Lib 1,522 – 1 percent
New York – District 8
561 of 561 precincts – 100 percent
x-Hakeem Jeffries, Dem (i) 234,933 – 85 percent
Garfield Wallace, GOP 42,007 – 15 percent
New York – District 9
532 of 532 precincts – 100 percent
x-Yvette Clarke, Dem (i) 230,221 – 83 percent
Constantine Jean-Pierre, GOP 43,950 – 16 percent
Gary Popkin, Lib 1,644 – 1 percent
Joel Anabilah-Azumah, SAM 1,052 – 0 percent
New York – District 10
559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent
x-Jerrold Nadler, Dem (i) 206,310 – 75 percent
Cathy Bernstein, GOP 66,889 – 24 percent
Michael Madrid, Lib 3,370 – 1 percent
New York – District 11
489 of 489 precincts – 100 percent -GOP Gain
Max Rose, Dem (i) 137,198 – 47 percent
x-Nicole Malliotakis, GOP 155,608 – 53 percent
New York – District 12
569 of 569 precincts – 100 percent
x-Carolyn Maloney, Dem (i) 265,172 – 82 percent
Carlos Santiago-Cano, GOP 53,061 – 16 percent
Steven Kolln, Lib 4,015 – 1 percent
New York – District 13
551 of 551 precincts – 100 percent
x-Adriano Espaillat, Dem (i) 231,841 – 91 percent
Lovelynn Gwinn, GOP 19,829 – 8 percent
Christopher Morris-Perry, Con 3,295 – 1 percent
New York – District 14
449 of 449 precincts – 100 percent
x-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dem (i) 152,661 – 72 percent
John Cummings, GOP 58,440 – 27 percent
Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, SAM 2,000 – 1 percent
New York – District 15
490 of 490 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Ritchie Torres, Dem 169,533 – 89 percent
Patrick Delices, GOP 21,221 – 11 percent
New York – District 16
740 of 740 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Jamaal Bowman, Dem 181,226 – 84 percent
Patrick McManus, Con 35,430 – 16 percent
New York – District 17
631 of 631 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Mondaire Jones, Dem 159,024 – 56 percent
Maureen McArdle Schulman, GOP 108,378 – 38 percent
Yehudis Gottesfeld, Con 8,056 – 3 percent
Michael Parietti, SAM 2,558 – 1 percent
Joshua Eisen, Oth 6,166 – 2 percent
New York – District 18
618 of 618 precincts – 100 percent
x-Sean Patrick Maloney, Dem (i) 157,599 – 53 percent
Chele C. Farley, GOP 135,093 – 46 percent
Scott Smith, Lib 2,707 – 1 percent
New York – District 19
547 of 547 precincts – 100 percent
x-Antonio Delgado, Dem (i) 187,546 – 55 percent
Kyle Van De Water, GOP 148,846 – 43 percent
Steven Greenfield, Grn 2,735 – 1 percent
Victoria Alexander, Lib 4,155 – 1 percent
New York – District 20
632 of 632 precincts – 100 percent
x-Paul Tonko, Dem (i) 219,705 – 61 percent
Elizabeth Joy, GOP 139,446 – 39 percent
New York – District 21
535 of 535 precincts – 100 percent
Tedra L. Cobb, Dem 131,642 – 41 percent
x-Elise Stefanik, GOP (i) 188,283 – 59 percent
New York – District 22
540 of 540 precincts – 100 percent
Anthony J. Brindisi, Dem (i) 154,661 – 49 percent
Claudia Tenney, GOP 154,932 – 49 percent
Keith Price, Lib 6,733 – 2 percent
New York – District 23
527 of 527 precincts – 100 percent
Tracy Mitrano, Dem 126,958 – 41 percent
x-Tom Reed, GOP (i) 180,085 – 58 percent
Andrew Kolstee, Lib 3,514 – 1 percent
New York – District 24
614 of 614 precincts – 100 percent
Dana Balter, Dem 147,448 – 43 percent
x-John Katko, GOP (i) 182,324 – 53 percent
Steven Williams, WF 13,206 – 4 percent
New York – District 25
798 of 798 precincts – 100 percent
x-Joseph Morelle, Dem (i) 206,396 – 59 percent
George Mitris, GOP 136,198 – 39 percent
Kevin Wilson, Lib 5,325 – 2 percent
New York – District 26
689 of 689 precincts – 100 percent
x-Brian Higgins, Dem (i) 223,276 – 70 percent
Ricky Donovan, GOP 91,687 – 29 percent
Michael Raleigh, Grn 4,628 – 1 percent
New York – District 27
559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent
Nathan McMurray, Dem 144,275 – 38 percent
x-Chris Jacobs, GOP (i) 226,356 – 60 percent
Duane Whitmer, Lib 4,793 – 1 percent
