US-House-All, 6th Add,400

Eds: This take covers New York New York – District 1 473 of 473 precincts – 100 percent Nancy Goroff, Dem 111,203 – 39 percent Lee Zeldin, GOP (i) 176,323 – 61 percent New York – District 2 524 of 524 precincts – 100 percent -Open Jackie Gordon, Dem 124,203 – 43 percent Andrew Garbarino, GOP 164,460 – 56 percent Harry Burger, Grn 2,772 – 1 percent New York – District 3 636 of 636 precincts – 100 percent x-Thomas Suozzi, Dem (i) 172,328 – 53 percent George Santos, GOP 149,865 – 46 percent Howard Rabin, Lib 1,839 – 1 percent New York – District 4 652 of 652 precincts – 100 percent x-Kathleen Rice, Dem (i) 199,762 – 56 percent Douglas Tuman, GOP 153,007 – 43 percent Joseph Naham, Grn 3,024 – 1 percent New York – District 5 x-Gregory Meeks, Dem (i) Uncontested New York – District 6 462 of 462 precincts – 100 percent x-Grace Meng, Dem (i) 106,131 – 63 percent Thomas Zmich, GOP 63,324 – 37 percent New York – District 7 506 of 506 precincts – 100 percent x-Nydia Velazquez, Dem (i) 142,815 – 83 percent Brian Kelly, GOP 27,907 – 16 percent Gilbert Midonnet, Lib 1,158 – 1 percent New York – District 8 561 of 561 precincts – 100 percent x-Hakeem Jeffries, Dem (i) 175,140 – 83 percent Garfield Wallace, GOP 36,873 – 17 percent New York – District 9 532 of 532 precincts – 100 percent x-Yvette Clarke, Dem (i) 170,898 – 81 percent Constantine Jean-Pierre, GOP 36,847 – 18 percent Gary Popkin, Lib 1,221 – 1 percent Joel Anabilah-Azumah, SAM 726 – 0 percent New York – District 10 559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent x-Jerrold Nadler, Dem (i) 120,273 – 69 percent Cathy Bernstein, GOP 52,842 – 30 percent Michael Madrid, Lib 2,156 – 1 percent New York – District 11 489 of 489 precincts – 100 percent Max Rose, Dem (i) 99,224 – 42 percent Nicole Malliotakis, GOP 136,382 – 58 percent New York – District 12 569 of 569 precincts – 100 percent x-Carolyn Maloney, Dem (i) 153,815 – 79 percent Carlos Santiago-Cano, GOP 37,973 – 20 percent Steven Kolln, Lib 2,732 – 1 percent New York – District 13 551 of 551 precincts – 100 percent x-Adriano Espaillat, Dem (i) 179,589 – 90 percent Lovelynn Gwinn, GOP 16,787 – 8 percent Christopher Morris-Perry, Con 2,747 – 1 percent New York – District 14 449 of 449 precincts – 100 percent x-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dem (i) 105,455 – 69 percent John Cummings, GOP 46,877 – 31 percent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, SAM 1,042 – 1 percent New York – District 15 490 of 490 precincts – 100 percent -Open x-Ritchie Torres, Dem 136,471 – 88 percent Patrick Delices, GOP 18,198 – 12 percent New York – District 16 740 of 740 precincts – 100 percent -Open x-Jamaal Bowman, Dem 161,730 – 83 percent Patrick McManus, Con 33,608 – 17 percent New York – District 17 631 of 631 precincts – 100 percent -Open x-Mondaire Jones, Dem 159,014 – 56 percent Maureen McArdle Schulman, GOP 108,373 – 38 percent Yehudis Gottesfeld, Con 8,056 – 3 percent Michael Parietti, SAM 2,556 – 1 percent Joshua Eisen, Oth 6,166 – 2 percent New York – District 18 618 of 618 precincts – 100 percent x-Sean Patrick Maloney, Dem (i) 157,599 – 53 percent Chele C. Farley, GOP 135,093 – 46 percent Scott Smith, Lib 2,707 – 1 percent New York – District 19 547 of 547 precincts – 100 percent x-Antonio Delgado, Dem (i) 171,554 – 53 percent Kyle Van De Water, GOP 144,864 – 45 percent Steven Greenfield, Grn 2,473 – 1 percent Victoria Alexander, Lib 3,921 – 1 percent New York – District 20 632 of 632 precincts – 100 percent x-Paul Tonko, Dem (i) 218,008 – 61 percent Elizabeth Joy, GOP 138,664 – 39 percent New York – District 21 535 of 535 precincts – 100 percent Tedra L. Cobb, Dem 131,642 – 41 percent x-Elise Stefanik, GOP (i) 188,283 – 59 percent New York – District 22 540 of 540 precincts – 100 percent Anthony J. Brindisi, Dem (i) 137,401 – 47 percent Claudia Tenney, GOP 148,340 – 51 percent Keith Price, Lib 6,292 – 2 percent New York – District 23 527 of 527 precincts – 100 percent Tracy Mitrano, Dem 107,977 – 38 percent x-Tom Reed, GOP (i) 172,187 – 61 percent Andrew Kolstee, Lib 3,243 – 1 percent New York – District 24 614 of 614 precincts – 100 percent Dana Balter, Dem 134,618 – 42 percent x-John Katko, GOP (i) 173,948 – 54 percent Steven Williams, WF 12,427 – 4 percent New York – District 25 798 of 798 precincts – 100 percent x-Joseph Morelle, Dem (i) 206,396 – 59 percent George Mitris, GOP 136,198 – 39 percent Kevin Wilson, Lib 5,325 – 2 percent New York – District 26 689 of 689 precincts – 100 percent x-Brian Higgins, Dem (i) 223,276 – 70 percent Ricky Donovan, GOP 91,687 – 29 percent Michael Raleigh, Grn 4,628 – 1 percent New York – District 27 559 of 559 precincts – 100 percent Nathan McMurray, Dem 144,275 – 38 percent x-Chris Jacobs, GOP (i) 226,356 – 60 percent Duane Whitmer, Lib 4,793 – 1 percent