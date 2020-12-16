CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Interior chief latest official to test positive for virus

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has tested positive for the coronavirus, an agency spokesman said.

Bernhardt’s test results Wednesday make him the latest administration official, including President Donald Trump, to test positive for the virus. Trump was hospitalized for three days in October.

Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said Bernhardt has no symptoms. He “will continue to work on behalf of the American people while in quarantine,” Goodwin said.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to receive the vaccine for the virus Friday.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the United States, and more than 300,000 people have died nationally.

