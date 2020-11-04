US-TopRaces,100

ELECTION NEWS: DC election results 2020 | Maryland election results 2020 | Virginia election results 2020
November 4, 2020, 4:55 AM

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 179 seats

and are leading in the races for 40 seats. The Democrats have won 185

seats and are leading in the races for 30 seats. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. If these trends

continue the Republicans will win control of the U.S. House from the

Democrats and gain 18 seats.

In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 17 seats

and are leading in the races for 5 seats. The Democrats have won 12

seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats.

