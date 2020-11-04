US-TopRaces,100

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 179 seats
and are leading in the races for 40 seats. The Democrats have won 185
seats and are leading in the races for 30 seats. Independent and other
party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. If these trends
continue the Republicans will win control of the U.S. House from the
Democrats and gain 18 seats.
In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 17 seats
and are leading in the races for 5 seats. The Democrats have won 12
seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other
party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.