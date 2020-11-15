CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Unprecedented surge’ in cases possible after Thanksgiving | Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Government News » US-TopRaces,100

US-TopRaces,100

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 12:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 203 seats

and are leading in the races for 10 seats. The Democrats have won 219

seats and are leading in the races for 3 seats. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. The Democrats have

retained control of the U.S. House and if trends continue will lose 11

seats.

In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 20 seats

and are leading in the races for 1 seat. The Democrats have won 13

seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

USPS offers Congress, Biden administration a shot at long-term postal reform

Commerce’s ITA has a head start on its digital transformation journey

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

State Department ‘reimagine taskforce’ collecting IT lessons learned during COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up