CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC businesses continue to struggle | How to safely navigate Thanksgiving | Region's latest test results
Home » Government News » US-TopRaces,100

US-TopRaces,100

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 1:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 202 seats

and are leading in the races for 12 seats. The Democrats have won 219

seats and are leading in the races for 2 seats. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. The Democrats have

retained control of the U.S. House and if trends continue will lose 12

seats.

In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 20 seats

and are leading in the races for 1 seat. The Democrats have won 13

seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

Navy making headway on longstanding maintenance backlog

What’s next for the State Department workforce under the Biden administration?

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up