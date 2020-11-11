US-TopRaces,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 12:55 PM

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 202 seats

and are leading in the races for 12 seats. The Democrats have won 218

seats and are leading in the races for 3 seats. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. The Democrats have

retained control of the U.S. House and if trends continue will lose 12

seats.

In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 19 seats

and are leading in the races for 2 seats. The Democrats have won 13

seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats.

