US-TopRaces,100

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 198 seats
and are leading in the races for 14 seats. The Democrats have won 215
seats and are leading in the races for 8 seats. Independent and other
party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. If these trends
continue the Democrats will retain control of the U.S. House and will
lose 10 seats.
In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 18 seats
and are leading in the races for 3 seats. The Democrats have won 13
seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other
party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats.
