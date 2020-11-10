US-TopRaces,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US OKs emergency use of antibody drug | DC-area restaurants seek outdoor heaters | Some Prince William Co. students return to school
The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 2:55 AM

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 198 seats

and are leading in the races for 14 seats. The Democrats have won 215

seats and are leading in the races for 8 seats. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. If these trends

continue the Democrats will retain control of the U.S. House and will

lose 10 seats.

In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 18 seats

and are leading in the races for 3 seats. The Democrats have won 13

seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats.

