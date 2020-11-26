US-TopRaces,100

THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving dinner for pets? | What to do with leftovers | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 9:55 AM

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 204 seats

and are leading in the races for 9 seats. The Democrats have won 222

seats and are leading in the races for 0 seats. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. The Democrats have

retained control of the U.S. House and if trends continue will lose 11

seats.

In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 20 seats

and are leading in the races for 1 seat. The Democrats have won 13

seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats.

