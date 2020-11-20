CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's announces National Harbor curfew | Tips for grieving over pandemic-related losses | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Government News » US-TopRaces,100

US-TopRaces,100

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 7:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 204 seats

and are leading in the races for 9 seats. The Democrats have won 222

seats and are leading in the races for 0 seats. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. The Democrats have

retained control of the U.S. House and if trends continue will lose 11

seats.

In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 20 seats

and are leading in the races for 1 seat. The Democrats have won 13

seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Navy seeing ‘explosion’ in use of OTA for IT, cyber development work

Senate Democrats introduce new bill to block Schedule F executive order

DCSA juggling security clearance transformation, agency transition efforts

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up