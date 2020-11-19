US-TopRaces,100

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. allowing early release for some prisoners | No change in Prince William Co.'s school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 5:55 AM

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 204 seats

and are leading in the races for 9 seats. The Democrats have won 221

seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. The Democrats have

retained control of the U.S. House and if trends continue will lose 11

seats.

In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 20 seats

and are leading in the races for 1 seat. The Democrats have won 13

seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

