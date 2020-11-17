US-TopRaces,100

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 204 seats
and are leading in the races for 9 seats. The Democrats have won 219
seats and are leading in the races for 3 seats. Independent and other
party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. The Democrats have
retained control of the U.S. House and if trends continue will lose 11
seats.
In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 20 seats
and are leading in the races for 1 seat. The Democrats have won 13
seats and are leading in the races for 1 seat. Independent and other
party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats.
