US-Senate-All,400

Alabama 2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent -GOP Gain Doug Jones, Dem (i) 904,683 – 40 percent x-Tommy Tuberville,…

Alabama

2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent -GOP Gain

Doug Jones, Dem (i) 904,683 – 40 percent

x-Tommy Tuberville, GOP 1,381,938 – 60 percent

Alaska

258 of 442 precincts – 58 percent

Al Gross, Dem 61,362 – 32 percent

Dan Sullivan, GOP (i) 118,978 – 62 percent

John Wayne Howe, AKI 10,532 – 6 percent

Arizona – U.S. Senate Unexpired Term

1,343 of 1,489 precincts – 90 percent -Dem Gain

x-Mark Kelly, Dem 1,505,557 – 52 percent

Martha McSally, GOP (i) 1,383,376 – 48 percent

Arkansas

2,543 of 2,575 precincts – 99 percent

x-Tom Cotton, GOP (i) 788,298 – 67 percent

Ricky Harrington, Lib 394,253 – 33 percent

Colorado

2,948 of 3,276 precincts – 90 percent -Dem Gain

x-John Hickenlooper, Dem 1,634,736 – 53 percent

Cory Gardner, GOP (i) 1,367,643 – 45 percent

Daniel Doyle, AVP 9,180 – 0 percent

Stephan Evans, Uty 7,938 – 0 percent

Raymon Doane, Lib 51,472 – 2 percent

Delaware

435 of 435 precincts – 100 percent

x-Christopher Coons, Dem (i) 290,983 – 59 percent

Lauren Witzke, GOP 185,416 – 38 percent

Nadine Frost, Lib 5,221 – 1 percent

Mark Turley, IPD 7,801 – 2 percent

Georgia

2,656 of 2,656 precincts – 100 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,326,893 – 48 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,437,380 – 50 percent

Shane Hazel, Lib 112,688 – 2 percent

Georgia – U.S. Senate Unexpired Term

2,646 of 2,656 precincts – 99 percent

Deborah Jackson, Dem 317,350 – 7 percent

Jamesia James, Dem 92,179 – 2 percent

Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 104,529 – 2 percent

Matt Lieberman, Dem 134,046 – 3 percent

Joy Slade, Dem 44,352 – 1 percent

Ed Tarver, Dem 25,856 – 1 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,584,759 – 33 percent

Richard Winfield, Dem 28,070 – 1 percent

Doug Collins, GOP 970,851 – 20 percent

Derrick Grayson, GOP 50,857 – 1 percent

Annette Jackson, GOP 43,592 – 1 percent

A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 35,760 – 1 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,260,389 – 26 percent

Kandiss Taylor, GOP 39,890 – 1 percent

Al Bartell, Ind 14,323 – 0 percent

Allen Buckley, Ind 17,557 – 0 percent

John Fortuin, Grn 14,839 – 0 percent

Michael Greene, Ind 13,041 – 0 percent

Brian Slowinski, Lib 34,767 – 1 percent

Valencia Stovall, Ind 12,942 – 0 percent

Idaho

956 of 966 precincts – 99 percent

Paulette Jordan, Dem 285,830 – 33 percent

x-Jim Risch, GOP (i) 537,456 – 63 percent

Natalie Fleming, Ind 25,328 – 3 percent

Ray Writz, CST 10,172 – 1 percent

Illinois

10,207 of 10,455 precincts – 98 percent

x-Richard Durbin, Dem (i) 2,760,201 – 52 percent

Mark Curran, GOP 2,143,932 – 41 percent

David Black, Grn 47,746 – 1 percent

Danny Malouf, Lib 99,213 – 2 percent

Willie Wilson, Ind 208,755 – 4 percent

Iowa

1,661 of 1,661 precincts – 100 percent

Theresa Greenfield, Dem 753,314 – 45 percent

x-Joni Ernst, GOP (i) 863,670 – 52 percent

Rick Stewart, Lib 36,821 – 2 percent

Suzanne Herzog, NPD 13,762 – 1 percent

Kansas

3,587 of 3,587 precincts – 100 percent -Open

Barbara Bollier, Dem 543,316 – 41 percent

x-Roger Marshall, GOP 703,525 – 54 percent

Jason Buckley, Lib 64,449 – 5 percent

Kentucky

3,489 of 3,685 precincts – 95 percent

Amy McGrath, Dem 793,729 – 38 percent

x-Mitch McConnell, GOP (i) 1,222,747 – 58 percent

Brad Barron, Lib 83,826 – 4 percent

Louisiana

3,934 of 3,934 precincts – 100 percent

Derrick Edwards, Dem 229,698 – 11 percent

David Knight, Dem 36,935 – 2 percent

Adrian Perkins, Dem 393,866 – 19 percent

Antoine Pierce, Dem 55,684 – 3 percent

Peter Wenstrup, Dem 14,448 – 1 percent

x-Bill Cassidy, GOP (i) 1,228,661 – 59 percent

Dustin Murphy, GOP 38,363 – 2 percent

Beryl Billiot, NPD 17,354 – 1 percent

John Paul Bourgeois, NPD 16,510 – 1 percent

Reno Jean Daret, NPD 3,948 – 0 percent

Xan John, Oth 2,808 – 0 percent

Vinny Mendoza, Ind 7,807 – 0 percent

Jamar Montgomery, NPD 5,801 – 0 percent

Melinda Price, Oth 7,673 – 0 percent

Aaron Sigler, Lib 11,316 – 1 percent

Maine

522 of 571 precincts – 91 percent

Sara Gideon, Dem 322,454 – 43 percent

x-Susan Collins, GOP (i) 381,854 – 51 percent

Max Linn, Ind 12,493 – 2 percent

Lisa Savage, Ind 37,595 – 5 percent

Massachusetts

2,165 of 2,173 precincts – 99 percent

x-Edward Markey, Dem (i) 2,286,270 – 67 percent

Kevin O’Connor, GOP 1,151,191 – 33 percent

Michigan

4,798 of 4,814 precincts – 99 percent

x-Gary Peters, Dem (i) 2,719,311 – 50 percent

John James, GOP 2,631,904 – 48 percent

Doug Dern, NLP 13,025 – 0 percent

Marcia Squier, Grn 39,051 – 1 percent

Valerie Willis, UST 50,374 – 1 percent

Minnesota

4,110 of 4,110 precincts – 100 percent

x-Tina Smith, Dem (i) 1,561,868 – 49 percent

Jason Lewis, GOP 1,393,760 – 44 percent

Oliver Steinberg, GRP 56,861 – 2 percent

Kevin O’Connor, LMN 189,310 – 6 percent

Mississippi

1,767 of 1,768 precincts – 99 percent

Mike Espy, Dem 473,524 – 42 percent

x-Cindy Hyde-Smith, GOP (i) 631,041 – 56 percent

Jimmy Edwards, Lib 21,179 – 2 percent

Montana

661 of 663 precincts – 99 percent

Steve Bullock, Dem 271,209 – 45 percent

x-Steve Daines, GOP (i) 331,414 – 55 percent

Nebraska

848 of 1,379 precincts – 61 percent

x-Ben Sasse, GOP (i) 413,905 – 64 percent

Chris Janicek, Dem 189,710 – 29 percent

Gene Siadek, Lib 41,670 – 6 percent

New Hampshire

304 of 304 precincts – 100 percent

x-Jeanne Shaheen, Dem (i) 449,618 – 57 percent

Corky Messner, GOP 324,234 – 41 percent

Justin O’Donnell, Lib 18,683 – 2 percent

New Jersey

4,168 of 6,348 precincts – 66 percent

x-Cory Booker, Dem (i) 1,789,055 – 60 percent

Rikin Mehta, GOP 1,168,148 – 39 percent

Daniel Burke, Ind 6,604 – 0 percent

Veronica Fernandez, Ind 17,454 – 1 percent

Madelyn Hoffman, Ind 23,456 – 1 percent

New Mexico

1,876 of 1,925 precincts – 97 percent -Open

x-Ben Ray Lujan, Dem 469,925 – 52 percent

Mark Ronchetti, GOP 416,579 – 46 percent

Bob Walsh, Lib 24,057 – 3 percent

North Carolina

2,662 of 2,662 precincts – 100 percent

Cal Cunningham, Dem 2,543,693 – 47 percent

Thom Tillis, GOP (i) 2,640,381 – 49 percent

Shannon Bray, Lib 167,968 – 3 percent

Kevin Hayes, CST 66,668 – 1 percent

Oklahoma

1,948 of 1,948 precincts – 100 percent

x-Jim Inhofe, GOP (i) 977,813 – 63 percent

Robert Murphy, Lib 34,364 – 2 percent

Abby Broyles, Dem 509,186 – 33 percent

Joan Farr, Ind 21,601 – 1 percent

A.D. Nesbit, Ind 11,348 – 1 percent

Oregon

1,101 of 1,333 precincts – 83 percent

Jo Rae Perkins, GOP 850,166 – 39 percent

x-Jeff Merkley, Dem (i) 1,251,812 – 57 percent

Ibrahim Taher, PAG 38,178 – 2 percent

Gary Dye, Lib 38,493 – 2 percent

Rhode Island

427 of 460 precincts – 93 percent

x-John Reed, Dem (i) 317,813 – 66 percent

Allen Waters, GOP 161,821 – 34 percent

South Carolina

2,255 of 2,262 precincts – 99 percent

Jaime Harrison, Dem 1,087,450 – 44 percent

x-Lindsey Graham, GOP (i) 1,347,167 – 55 percent

Bill Bledsoe, CST 32,308 – 1 percent

South Dakota

693 of 693 precincts – 100 percent

Dan Ahlers, Dem 143,974 – 34 percent

x-Mike Rounds, GOP (i) 276,208 – 66 percent

Tennessee

1,899 of 1,955 precincts – 97 percent -Open

x-Bill Hagerty, GOP 1,838,276 – 62 percent

Marquita Bradshaw, Dem 1,036,911 – 35 percent

Yomi Faparusi, Ind 10,710 – 0 percent

Jeffrey Grunau, Ind 4,142 – 0 percent

Ronnie Henley, Ind 8,448 – 0 percent

Dean Hill, Ind 4,866 – 0 percent

Steven Hooper, Ind 9,584 – 0 percent

Aaron James, Ind 7,176 – 0 percent

Elizabeth McLeod, Ind 16,589 – 1 percent

Kacey Morgan, Ind 9,562 – 0 percent

Eric Stansberry, Ind 6,763 – 0 percent

Texas

9,049 of 9,554 precincts – 95 percent

Mary Hegar, Dem 4,840,791 – 44 percent

x-John Cornyn, GOP (i) 5,927,804 – 54 percent

David Collins, Grn 81,049 – 1 percent

Kerry McKennon, Lib 208,036 – 2 percent

Virginia

2,544 of 2,585 precincts – 98 percent

x-Mark Warner, Dem (i) 2,383,191 – 56 percent

Daniel Gade, GOP 1,892,260 – 44 percent

West Virginia

1,706 of 1,706 precincts – 100 percent

Paula Jean Swearengin, Dem 207,210 – 27 percent

x-Shelley Moore Capito, GOP (i) 541,641 – 70 percent

David Moran, Lib 20,826 – 3 percent

Wyoming

498 of 498 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Cynthia Lummis, GOP 197,963 – 73 percent

Merav Ben-David, Dem 72,720 – 27 percent

