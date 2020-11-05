ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Government News » US-Senate-All,400

US-Senate-All,400

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama

2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent -GOP Gain

Doug Jones, Dem (i) 904,683 – 40 percent

x-Tommy Tuberville, GOP 1,381,938 – 60 percent

Alaska

258 of 442 precincts – 58 percent

Al Gross, Dem 61,362 – 32 percent

Dan Sullivan, GOP (i) 118,978 – 62 percent

John Wayne Howe, AKI 10,532 – 6 percent

Arizona – U.S. Senate Unexpired Term

1,343 of 1,489 precincts – 90 percent -Dem Gain

x-Mark Kelly, Dem 1,505,557 – 52 percent

Martha McSally, GOP (i) 1,383,376 – 48 percent

Arkansas

2,543 of 2,575 precincts – 99 percent

x-Tom Cotton, GOP (i) 788,298 – 67 percent

Ricky Harrington, Lib 394,253 – 33 percent

Colorado

2,948 of 3,276 precincts – 90 percent -Dem Gain

x-John Hickenlooper, Dem 1,634,736 – 53 percent

Cory Gardner, GOP (i) 1,367,643 – 45 percent

Daniel Doyle, AVP 9,180 – 0 percent

Stephan Evans, Uty 7,938 – 0 percent

Raymon Doane, Lib 51,472 – 2 percent

Delaware

435 of 435 precincts – 100 percent

x-Christopher Coons, Dem (i) 290,983 – 59 percent

Lauren Witzke, GOP 185,416 – 38 percent

Nadine Frost, Lib 5,221 – 1 percent

Mark Turley, IPD 7,801 – 2 percent

Georgia

2,656 of 2,656 precincts – 100 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,326,893 – 48 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,437,380 – 50 percent

Shane Hazel, Lib 112,688 – 2 percent

Georgia – U.S. Senate Unexpired Term

2,646 of 2,656 precincts – 99 percent

Deborah Jackson, Dem 317,350 – 7 percent

Jamesia James, Dem 92,179 – 2 percent

Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 104,529 – 2 percent

Matt Lieberman, Dem 134,046 – 3 percent

Joy Slade, Dem 44,352 – 1 percent

Ed Tarver, Dem 25,856 – 1 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,584,759 – 33 percent

Richard Winfield, Dem 28,070 – 1 percent

Doug Collins, GOP 970,851 – 20 percent

Derrick Grayson, GOP 50,857 – 1 percent

Annette Jackson, GOP 43,592 – 1 percent

A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 35,760 – 1 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,260,389 – 26 percent

Kandiss Taylor, GOP 39,890 – 1 percent

Al Bartell, Ind 14,323 – 0 percent

Allen Buckley, Ind 17,557 – 0 percent

John Fortuin, Grn 14,839 – 0 percent

Michael Greene, Ind 13,041 – 0 percent

Brian Slowinski, Lib 34,767 – 1 percent

Valencia Stovall, Ind 12,942 – 0 percent

Idaho

956 of 966 precincts – 99 percent

Paulette Jordan, Dem 285,830 – 33 percent

x-Jim Risch, GOP (i) 537,456 – 63 percent

Natalie Fleming, Ind 25,328 – 3 percent

Ray Writz, CST 10,172 – 1 percent

Illinois

10,207 of 10,455 precincts – 98 percent

x-Richard Durbin, Dem (i) 2,760,201 – 52 percent

Mark Curran, GOP 2,143,932 – 41 percent

David Black, Grn 47,746 – 1 percent

Danny Malouf, Lib 99,213 – 2 percent

Willie Wilson, Ind 208,755 – 4 percent

Iowa

1,661 of 1,661 precincts – 100 percent

Theresa Greenfield, Dem 753,314 – 45 percent

x-Joni Ernst, GOP (i) 863,670 – 52 percent

Rick Stewart, Lib 36,821 – 2 percent

Suzanne Herzog, NPD 13,762 – 1 percent

Kansas

3,587 of 3,587 precincts – 100 percent -Open

Barbara Bollier, Dem 543,316 – 41 percent

x-Roger Marshall, GOP 703,525 – 54 percent

Jason Buckley, Lib 64,449 – 5 percent

Kentucky

3,489 of 3,685 precincts – 95 percent

Amy McGrath, Dem 793,729 – 38 percent

x-Mitch McConnell, GOP (i) 1,222,747 – 58 percent

Brad Barron, Lib 83,826 – 4 percent

Louisiana

3,934 of 3,934 precincts – 100 percent

Derrick Edwards, Dem 229,698 – 11 percent

David Knight, Dem 36,935 – 2 percent

Adrian Perkins, Dem 393,866 – 19 percent

Antoine Pierce, Dem 55,684 – 3 percent

Peter Wenstrup, Dem 14,448 – 1 percent

x-Bill Cassidy, GOP (i) 1,228,661 – 59 percent

Dustin Murphy, GOP 38,363 – 2 percent

Beryl Billiot, NPD 17,354 – 1 percent

John Paul Bourgeois, NPD 16,510 – 1 percent

Reno Jean Daret, NPD 3,948 – 0 percent

Xan John, Oth 2,808 – 0 percent

Vinny Mendoza, Ind 7,807 – 0 percent

Jamar Montgomery, NPD 5,801 – 0 percent

Melinda Price, Oth 7,673 – 0 percent

Aaron Sigler, Lib 11,316 – 1 percent

Maine

522 of 571 precincts – 91 percent

Sara Gideon, Dem 322,454 – 43 percent

x-Susan Collins, GOP (i) 381,854 – 51 percent

Max Linn, Ind 12,493 – 2 percent

Lisa Savage, Ind 37,595 – 5 percent

Massachusetts

2,165 of 2,173 precincts – 99 percent

x-Edward Markey, Dem (i) 2,286,270 – 67 percent

Kevin O’Connor, GOP 1,151,191 – 33 percent

Michigan

4,798 of 4,814 precincts – 99 percent

x-Gary Peters, Dem (i) 2,719,311 – 50 percent

John James, GOP 2,631,904 – 48 percent

Doug Dern, NLP 13,025 – 0 percent

Marcia Squier, Grn 39,051 – 1 percent

Valerie Willis, UST 50,374 – 1 percent

Minnesota

4,110 of 4,110 precincts – 100 percent

x-Tina Smith, Dem (i) 1,561,868 – 49 percent

Jason Lewis, GOP 1,393,760 – 44 percent

Oliver Steinberg, GRP 56,861 – 2 percent

Kevin O’Connor, LMN 189,310 – 6 percent

Mississippi

1,767 of 1,768 precincts – 99 percent

Mike Espy, Dem 473,524 – 42 percent

x-Cindy Hyde-Smith, GOP (i) 631,041 – 56 percent

Jimmy Edwards, Lib 21,179 – 2 percent

Montana

661 of 663 precincts – 99 percent

Steve Bullock, Dem 271,209 – 45 percent

x-Steve Daines, GOP (i) 331,414 – 55 percent

Nebraska

848 of 1,379 precincts – 61 percent

x-Ben Sasse, GOP (i) 413,905 – 64 percent

Chris Janicek, Dem 189,710 – 29 percent

Gene Siadek, Lib 41,670 – 6 percent

New Hampshire

304 of 304 precincts – 100 percent

x-Jeanne Shaheen, Dem (i) 449,618 – 57 percent

Corky Messner, GOP 324,234 – 41 percent

Justin O’Donnell, Lib 18,683 – 2 percent

New Jersey

4,168 of 6,348 precincts – 66 percent

x-Cory Booker, Dem (i) 1,789,055 – 60 percent

Rikin Mehta, GOP 1,168,148 – 39 percent

Daniel Burke, Ind 6,604 – 0 percent

Veronica Fernandez, Ind 17,454 – 1 percent

Madelyn Hoffman, Ind 23,456 – 1 percent

New Mexico

1,876 of 1,925 precincts – 97 percent -Open

x-Ben Ray Lujan, Dem 469,925 – 52 percent

Mark Ronchetti, GOP 416,579 – 46 percent

Bob Walsh, Lib 24,057 – 3 percent

North Carolina

2,662 of 2,662 precincts – 100 percent

Cal Cunningham, Dem 2,543,693 – 47 percent

Thom Tillis, GOP (i) 2,640,381 – 49 percent

Shannon Bray, Lib 167,968 – 3 percent

Kevin Hayes, CST 66,668 – 1 percent

Oklahoma

1,948 of 1,948 precincts – 100 percent

x-Jim Inhofe, GOP (i) 977,813 – 63 percent

Robert Murphy, Lib 34,364 – 2 percent

Abby Broyles, Dem 509,186 – 33 percent

Joan Farr, Ind 21,601 – 1 percent

A.D. Nesbit, Ind 11,348 – 1 percent

Oregon

1,101 of 1,333 precincts – 83 percent

Jo Rae Perkins, GOP 850,166 – 39 percent

x-Jeff Merkley, Dem (i) 1,251,812 – 57 percent

Ibrahim Taher, PAG 38,178 – 2 percent

Gary Dye, Lib 38,493 – 2 percent

Rhode Island

427 of 460 precincts – 93 percent

x-John Reed, Dem (i) 317,813 – 66 percent

Allen Waters, GOP 161,821 – 34 percent

South Carolina

2,255 of 2,262 precincts – 99 percent

Jaime Harrison, Dem 1,087,450 – 44 percent

x-Lindsey Graham, GOP (i) 1,347,167 – 55 percent

Bill Bledsoe, CST 32,308 – 1 percent

South Dakota

693 of 693 precincts – 100 percent

Dan Ahlers, Dem 143,974 – 34 percent

x-Mike Rounds, GOP (i) 276,208 – 66 percent

Tennessee

1,899 of 1,955 precincts – 97 percent -Open

x-Bill Hagerty, GOP 1,838,276 – 62 percent

Marquita Bradshaw, Dem 1,036,911 – 35 percent

Yomi Faparusi, Ind 10,710 – 0 percent

Jeffrey Grunau, Ind 4,142 – 0 percent

Ronnie Henley, Ind 8,448 – 0 percent

Dean Hill, Ind 4,866 – 0 percent

Steven Hooper, Ind 9,584 – 0 percent

Aaron James, Ind 7,176 – 0 percent

Elizabeth McLeod, Ind 16,589 – 1 percent

Kacey Morgan, Ind 9,562 – 0 percent

Eric Stansberry, Ind 6,763 – 0 percent

Texas

9,049 of 9,554 precincts – 95 percent

Mary Hegar, Dem 4,840,791 – 44 percent

x-John Cornyn, GOP (i) 5,927,804 – 54 percent

David Collins, Grn 81,049 – 1 percent

Kerry McKennon, Lib 208,036 – 2 percent

Virginia

2,544 of 2,585 precincts – 98 percent

x-Mark Warner, Dem (i) 2,383,191 – 56 percent

Daniel Gade, GOP 1,892,260 – 44 percent

West Virginia

1,706 of 1,706 precincts – 100 percent

Paula Jean Swearengin, Dem 207,210 – 27 percent

x-Shelley Moore Capito, GOP (i) 541,641 – 70 percent

David Moran, Lib 20,826 – 3 percent

Wyoming

498 of 498 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Cynthia Lummis, GOP 197,963 – 73 percent

Merav Ben-David, Dem 72,720 – 27 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Is HHS seeking a scapegoat for decision to cut back Program Support Center services?

So goes 2020: Post-Election Day Hatch Act guidance for feds is anything but simple

With an election in the air, government still needs to operate

After years of practice, VA says its innovation ecosystem was ready-made for the pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up