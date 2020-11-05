US-Senate-All,400

Alabama
2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent -GOP Gain
Doug Jones, Dem (i) 904,683 – 40 percent
x-Tommy Tuberville, GOP 1,381,938 – 60 percent
Alaska
258 of 442 precincts – 58 percent
Al Gross, Dem 61,362 – 32 percent
Dan Sullivan, GOP (i) 118,978 – 62 percent
John Wayne Howe, AKI 10,532 – 6 percent
Arizona – U.S. Senate Unexpired Term
1,343 of 1,489 precincts – 90 percent -Dem Gain
x-Mark Kelly, Dem 1,505,557 – 52 percent
Martha McSally, GOP (i) 1,383,376 – 48 percent
Arkansas
2,543 of 2,575 precincts – 99 percent
x-Tom Cotton, GOP (i) 788,298 – 67 percent
Ricky Harrington, Lib 394,253 – 33 percent
Colorado
2,948 of 3,276 precincts – 90 percent -Dem Gain
x-John Hickenlooper, Dem 1,634,736 – 53 percent
Cory Gardner, GOP (i) 1,367,643 – 45 percent
Daniel Doyle, AVP 9,180 – 0 percent
Stephan Evans, Uty 7,938 – 0 percent
Raymon Doane, Lib 51,472 – 2 percent
Delaware
435 of 435 precincts – 100 percent
x-Christopher Coons, Dem (i) 290,983 – 59 percent
Lauren Witzke, GOP 185,416 – 38 percent
Nadine Frost, Lib 5,221 – 1 percent
Mark Turley, IPD 7,801 – 2 percent
Georgia
2,656 of 2,656 precincts – 100 percent
Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,326,893 – 48 percent
David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,437,380 – 50 percent
Shane Hazel, Lib 112,688 – 2 percent
Georgia – U.S. Senate Unexpired Term
2,646 of 2,656 precincts – 99 percent
Deborah Jackson, Dem 317,350 – 7 percent
Jamesia James, Dem 92,179 – 2 percent
Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 104,529 – 2 percent
Matt Lieberman, Dem 134,046 – 3 percent
Joy Slade, Dem 44,352 – 1 percent
Ed Tarver, Dem 25,856 – 1 percent
Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,584,759 – 33 percent
Richard Winfield, Dem 28,070 – 1 percent
Doug Collins, GOP 970,851 – 20 percent
Derrick Grayson, GOP 50,857 – 1 percent
Annette Jackson, GOP 43,592 – 1 percent
A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 35,760 – 1 percent
Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,260,389 – 26 percent
Kandiss Taylor, GOP 39,890 – 1 percent
Al Bartell, Ind 14,323 – 0 percent
Allen Buckley, Ind 17,557 – 0 percent
John Fortuin, Grn 14,839 – 0 percent
Michael Greene, Ind 13,041 – 0 percent
Brian Slowinski, Lib 34,767 – 1 percent
Valencia Stovall, Ind 12,942 – 0 percent
Idaho
956 of 966 precincts – 99 percent
Paulette Jordan, Dem 285,830 – 33 percent
x-Jim Risch, GOP (i) 537,456 – 63 percent
Natalie Fleming, Ind 25,328 – 3 percent
Ray Writz, CST 10,172 – 1 percent
Illinois
10,207 of 10,455 precincts – 98 percent
x-Richard Durbin, Dem (i) 2,760,201 – 52 percent
Mark Curran, GOP 2,143,932 – 41 percent
David Black, Grn 47,746 – 1 percent
Danny Malouf, Lib 99,213 – 2 percent
Willie Wilson, Ind 208,755 – 4 percent
Iowa
1,661 of 1,661 precincts – 100 percent
Theresa Greenfield, Dem 753,314 – 45 percent
x-Joni Ernst, GOP (i) 863,670 – 52 percent
Rick Stewart, Lib 36,821 – 2 percent
Suzanne Herzog, NPD 13,762 – 1 percent
Kansas
3,587 of 3,587 precincts – 100 percent -Open
Barbara Bollier, Dem 543,316 – 41 percent
x-Roger Marshall, GOP 703,525 – 54 percent
Jason Buckley, Lib 64,449 – 5 percent
Kentucky
3,489 of 3,685 precincts – 95 percent
Amy McGrath, Dem 793,729 – 38 percent
x-Mitch McConnell, GOP (i) 1,222,747 – 58 percent
Brad Barron, Lib 83,826 – 4 percent
Louisiana
3,934 of 3,934 precincts – 100 percent
Derrick Edwards, Dem 229,698 – 11 percent
David Knight, Dem 36,935 – 2 percent
Adrian Perkins, Dem 393,866 – 19 percent
Antoine Pierce, Dem 55,684 – 3 percent
Peter Wenstrup, Dem 14,448 – 1 percent
x-Bill Cassidy, GOP (i) 1,228,661 – 59 percent
Dustin Murphy, GOP 38,363 – 2 percent
Beryl Billiot, NPD 17,354 – 1 percent
John Paul Bourgeois, NPD 16,510 – 1 percent
Reno Jean Daret, NPD 3,948 – 0 percent
Xan John, Oth 2,808 – 0 percent
Vinny Mendoza, Ind 7,807 – 0 percent
Jamar Montgomery, NPD 5,801 – 0 percent
Melinda Price, Oth 7,673 – 0 percent
Aaron Sigler, Lib 11,316 – 1 percent
Maine
522 of 571 precincts – 91 percent
Sara Gideon, Dem 322,454 – 43 percent
x-Susan Collins, GOP (i) 381,854 – 51 percent
Max Linn, Ind 12,493 – 2 percent
Lisa Savage, Ind 37,595 – 5 percent
Massachusetts
2,165 of 2,173 precincts – 99 percent
x-Edward Markey, Dem (i) 2,286,270 – 67 percent
Kevin O’Connor, GOP 1,151,191 – 33 percent
Michigan
4,798 of 4,814 precincts – 99 percent
x-Gary Peters, Dem (i) 2,719,311 – 50 percent
John James, GOP 2,631,904 – 48 percent
Doug Dern, NLP 13,025 – 0 percent
Marcia Squier, Grn 39,051 – 1 percent
Valerie Willis, UST 50,374 – 1 percent
Minnesota
4,110 of 4,110 precincts – 100 percent
x-Tina Smith, Dem (i) 1,561,868 – 49 percent
Jason Lewis, GOP 1,393,760 – 44 percent
Oliver Steinberg, GRP 56,861 – 2 percent
Kevin O’Connor, LMN 189,310 – 6 percent
Mississippi
1,767 of 1,768 precincts – 99 percent
Mike Espy, Dem 473,524 – 42 percent
x-Cindy Hyde-Smith, GOP (i) 631,041 – 56 percent
Jimmy Edwards, Lib 21,179 – 2 percent
Montana
661 of 663 precincts – 99 percent
Steve Bullock, Dem 271,209 – 45 percent
x-Steve Daines, GOP (i) 331,414 – 55 percent
Nebraska
848 of 1,379 precincts – 61 percent
x-Ben Sasse, GOP (i) 413,905 – 64 percent
Chris Janicek, Dem 189,710 – 29 percent
Gene Siadek, Lib 41,670 – 6 percent
New Hampshire
304 of 304 precincts – 100 percent
x-Jeanne Shaheen, Dem (i) 449,618 – 57 percent
Corky Messner, GOP 324,234 – 41 percent
Justin O’Donnell, Lib 18,683 – 2 percent
New Jersey
4,168 of 6,348 precincts – 66 percent
x-Cory Booker, Dem (i) 1,789,055 – 60 percent
Rikin Mehta, GOP 1,168,148 – 39 percent
Daniel Burke, Ind 6,604 – 0 percent
Veronica Fernandez, Ind 17,454 – 1 percent
Madelyn Hoffman, Ind 23,456 – 1 percent
New Mexico
1,876 of 1,925 precincts – 97 percent -Open
x-Ben Ray Lujan, Dem 469,925 – 52 percent
Mark Ronchetti, GOP 416,579 – 46 percent
Bob Walsh, Lib 24,057 – 3 percent
North Carolina
2,662 of 2,662 precincts – 100 percent
Cal Cunningham, Dem 2,543,693 – 47 percent
Thom Tillis, GOP (i) 2,640,381 – 49 percent
Shannon Bray, Lib 167,968 – 3 percent
Kevin Hayes, CST 66,668 – 1 percent
Oklahoma
1,948 of 1,948 precincts – 100 percent
x-Jim Inhofe, GOP (i) 977,813 – 63 percent
Robert Murphy, Lib 34,364 – 2 percent
Abby Broyles, Dem 509,186 – 33 percent
Joan Farr, Ind 21,601 – 1 percent
A.D. Nesbit, Ind 11,348 – 1 percent
Oregon
1,101 of 1,333 precincts – 83 percent
Jo Rae Perkins, GOP 850,166 – 39 percent
x-Jeff Merkley, Dem (i) 1,251,812 – 57 percent
Ibrahim Taher, PAG 38,178 – 2 percent
Gary Dye, Lib 38,493 – 2 percent
Rhode Island
427 of 460 precincts – 93 percent
x-John Reed, Dem (i) 317,813 – 66 percent
Allen Waters, GOP 161,821 – 34 percent
South Carolina
2,255 of 2,262 precincts – 99 percent
Jaime Harrison, Dem 1,087,450 – 44 percent
x-Lindsey Graham, GOP (i) 1,347,167 – 55 percent
Bill Bledsoe, CST 32,308 – 1 percent
South Dakota
693 of 693 precincts – 100 percent
Dan Ahlers, Dem 143,974 – 34 percent
x-Mike Rounds, GOP (i) 276,208 – 66 percent
Tennessee
1,899 of 1,955 precincts – 97 percent -Open
x-Bill Hagerty, GOP 1,838,276 – 62 percent
Marquita Bradshaw, Dem 1,036,911 – 35 percent
Yomi Faparusi, Ind 10,710 – 0 percent
Jeffrey Grunau, Ind 4,142 – 0 percent
Ronnie Henley, Ind 8,448 – 0 percent
Dean Hill, Ind 4,866 – 0 percent
Steven Hooper, Ind 9,584 – 0 percent
Aaron James, Ind 7,176 – 0 percent
Elizabeth McLeod, Ind 16,589 – 1 percent
Kacey Morgan, Ind 9,562 – 0 percent
Eric Stansberry, Ind 6,763 – 0 percent
Texas
9,049 of 9,554 precincts – 95 percent
Mary Hegar, Dem 4,840,791 – 44 percent
x-John Cornyn, GOP (i) 5,927,804 – 54 percent
David Collins, Grn 81,049 – 1 percent
Kerry McKennon, Lib 208,036 – 2 percent
Virginia
2,544 of 2,585 precincts – 98 percent
x-Mark Warner, Dem (i) 2,383,191 – 56 percent
Daniel Gade, GOP 1,892,260 – 44 percent
West Virginia
1,706 of 1,706 precincts – 100 percent
Paula Jean Swearengin, Dem 207,210 – 27 percent
x-Shelley Moore Capito, GOP (i) 541,641 – 70 percent
David Moran, Lib 20,826 – 3 percent
Wyoming
498 of 498 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Cynthia Lummis, GOP 197,963 – 73 percent
Merav Ben-David, Dem 72,720 – 27 percent
