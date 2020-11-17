US-Senate-All,400

Alabama 2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent -GOP Gain Doug Jones, Dem (i) 914,160 – 40 percent x-Tommy Tuberville,…

Alabama

2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent -GOP Gain

Doug Jones, Dem (i) 914,160 – 40 percent

x-Tommy Tuberville, GOP 1,385,491 – 60 percent

Alaska

436 of 442 precincts – 99 percent

Al Gross, Dem 143,520 – 41 percent

x-Dan Sullivan, GOP (i) 188,531 – 54 percent

John Wayne Howe, AKI 16,363 – 5 percent

Arizona – U.S. Senate Unexpired Term

1,489 of 1,489 precincts – 100 percent -Dem Gain

x-Mark Kelly, Dem 1,716,467 – 51 percent

Martha McSally, GOP (i) 1,637,661 – 49 percent

Arkansas

2,575 of 2,575 precincts – 100 percent

x-Tom Cotton, GOP (i) 791,746 – 67 percent

Ricky Harrington, Lib 396,285 – 33 percent

Colorado

3,276 of 3,276 precincts – 100 percent -Dem Gain

x-John Hickenlooper, Dem 1,730,722 – 54 percent

Cory Gardner, GOP (i) 1,429,085 – 44 percent

Daniel Doyle, AVP 9,817 – 0 percent

Stephan Evans, Uty 8,965 – 0 percent

Raymon Doane, Lib 56,219 – 2 percent

Delaware

395 of 435 precincts – 91 percent

x-Christopher Coons, Dem (i) 291,804 – 59 percent

Lauren Witzke, GOP 186,054 – 38 percent

Nadine Frost, Lib 5,244 – 1 percent

Mark Turley, IPD 7,833 – 2 percent

Georgia

2,656 of 2,656 precincts – 100 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,372,129 – 48 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,458,680 – 50 percent

Shane Hazel, Lib 114,893 – 2 percent

Georgia – U.S. Senate Unexpired Term

2,656 of 2,656 precincts – 100 percent

Deborah Jackson, Dem 323,801 – 7 percent

Jamesia James, Dem 94,303 – 2 percent

Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 106,658 – 2 percent

Matt Lieberman, Dem 135,874 – 3 percent

Joy Slade, Dem 44,898 – 1 percent

Ed Tarver, Dem 26,325 – 1 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,615,412 – 33 percent

Richard Winfield, Dem 28,652 – 1 percent

Doug Collins, GOP 978,929 – 20 percent

Derrick Grayson, GOP 51,531 – 1 percent

Annette Jackson, GOP 44,258 – 1 percent

A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 36,136 – 1 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,271,110 – 26 percent

Kandiss Taylor, GOP 40,287 – 1 percent

Al Bartell, Ind 14,625 – 0 percent

Allen Buckley, Ind 17,940 – 0 percent

John Fortuin, Grn 15,279 – 0 percent

Michael Greene, Ind 13,271 – 0 percent

Brian Slowinski, Lib 35,387 – 1 percent

Valencia Stovall, Ind 13,296 – 0 percent

Idaho

966 of 966 precincts – 100 percent

Paulette Jordan, Dem 285,830 – 33 percent

x-Jim Risch, GOP (i) 537,456 – 63 percent

Natalie Fleming, Ind 25,328 – 3 percent

Ray Writz, CST 10,172 – 1 percent

Illinois

10,340 of 10,455 precincts – 99 percent

x-Richard Durbin, Dem (i) 3,213,636 – 54 percent

Mark Curran, GOP 2,289,539 – 39 percent

David Black, Grn 55,196 – 1 percent

Danny Malouf, Lib 106,084 – 2 percent

Willie Wilson, Ind 234,099 – 4 percent

Iowa

1,661 of 1,661 precincts – 100 percent

Theresa Greenfield, Dem 754,820 – 45 percent

x-Joni Ernst, GOP (i) 864,946 – 52 percent

Rick Stewart, Lib 36,960 – 2 percent

Suzanne Herzog, NPD 13,800 – 1 percent

Kansas

3,587 of 3,587 precincts – 100 percent -Open

Barbara Bollier, Dem 552,952 – 42 percent

x-Roger Marshall, GOP 711,069 – 53 percent

Jason Buckley, Lib 65,507 – 5 percent

Kentucky

3,685 of 3,685 precincts – 100 percent

Amy McGrath, Dem 816,042 – 38 percent

x-Mitch McConnell, GOP (i) 1,233,055 – 58 percent

Brad Barron, Lib 85,349 – 4 percent

Louisiana

3,934 of 3,934 precincts – 100 percent

Derrick Edwards, Dem 229,814 – 11 percent

David Knight, Dem 36,962 – 2 percent

Adrian Perkins, Dem 394,049 – 19 percent

Antoine Pierce, Dem 55,710 – 3 percent

Peter Wenstrup, Dem 14,454 – 1 percent

x-Bill Cassidy, GOP (i) 1,228,908 – 59 percent

Dustin Murphy, GOP 38,383 – 2 percent

Beryl Billiot, NPD 17,362 – 1 percent

John Paul Bourgeois, NPD 16,518 – 1 percent

Reno Jean Daret, NPD 3,954 – 0 percent

Xan John, Oth 2,813 – 0 percent

Vinny Mendoza, Ind 7,811 – 0 percent

Jamar Montgomery, NPD 5,804 – 0 percent

Melinda Price, Oth 7,680 – 0 percent

Aaron Sigler, Lib 11,321 – 1 percent

Maine

567 of 571 precincts – 99 percent

Sara Gideon, Dem 342,698 – 42 percent

x-Susan Collins, GOP (i) 414,970 – 51 percent

Max Linn, Ind 13,545 – 2 percent

Lisa Savage, Ind 40,191 – 5 percent

Massachusetts

2,172 of 2,173 precincts – 99 percent

x-Edward Markey, Dem (i) 2,290,526 – 66 percent

Kevin O’Connor, GOP 1,155,638 – 34 percent

Michigan

4,814 of 4,814 precincts – 100 percent

x-Gary Peters, Dem (i) 2,723,407 – 50 percent

John James, GOP 2,640,293 – 48 percent

Doug Dern, NLP 12,901 – 0 percent

Marcia Squier, Grn 38,827 – 1 percent

Valerie Willis, UST 49,856 – 1 percent

Minnesota

4,110 of 4,110 precincts – 100 percent

x-Tina Smith, Dem (i) 1,565,815 – 49 percent

Jason Lewis, GOP 1,397,606 – 44 percent

Oliver Steinberg, GRP 57,139 – 2 percent

Kevin O’Connor, LMN 190,054 – 6 percent

Mississippi

1,767 of 1,768 precincts – 99 percent

Mike Espy, Dem 553,275 – 44 percent

x-Cindy Hyde-Smith, GOP (i) 695,018 – 55 percent

Jimmy Edwards, Lib 22,850 – 2 percent

Montana

663 of 663 precincts – 100 percent

Steve Bullock, Dem 272,536 – 45 percent

x-Steve Daines, GOP (i) 333,248 – 55 percent

Nebraska

1,379 of 1,379 precincts – 100 percent

x-Ben Sasse, GOP (i) 580,452 – 67 percent

Chris Janicek, Dem 225,032 – 26 percent

Gene Siadek, Lib 54,709 – 6 percent

New Hampshire

304 of 304 precincts – 100 percent

x-Jeanne Shaheen, Dem (i) 449,711 – 57 percent

Corky Messner, GOP 324,340 – 41 percent

Justin O’Donnell, Lib 18,690 – 2 percent

New Jersey

5,971 of 6,348 precincts – 94 percent

x-Cory Booker, Dem (i) 2,398,602 – 57 percent

Rikin Mehta, GOP 1,737,226 – 41 percent

Daniel Burke, Ind 10,769 – 0 percent

Veronica Fernandez, Ind 28,908 – 1 percent

Madelyn Hoffman, Ind 36,080 – 1 percent

New Mexico

1,925 of 1,925 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Ben Ray Lujan, Dem 474,335 – 52 percent

Mark Ronchetti, GOP 418,404 – 46 percent

Bob Walsh, Lib 24,260 – 3 percent

North Carolina

2,662 of 2,662 precincts – 100 percent

Cal Cunningham, Dem 2,569,667 – 47 percent

x-Thom Tillis, GOP (i) 2,665,077 – 49 percent

Shannon Bray, Lib 171,554 – 3 percent

Kevin Hayes, CST 67,796 – 1 percent

Oklahoma

1,948 of 1,948 precincts – 100 percent

x-Jim Inhofe, GOP (i) 979,140 – 63 percent

Robert Murphy, Lib 34,435 – 2 percent

Abby Broyles, Dem 509,763 – 33 percent

Joan Farr, Ind 21,652 – 1 percent

A.D. Nesbit, Ind 11,371 – 1 percent

Oregon

1,310 of 1,333 precincts – 98 percent

Jo Rae Perkins, GOP 907,537 – 39 percent

x-Jeff Merkley, Dem (i) 1,314,779 – 57 percent

Ibrahim Taher, PAG 41,889 – 2 percent

Gary Dye, Lib 42,307 – 2 percent

Rhode Island

460 of 460 precincts – 100 percent

x-John Reed, Dem (i) 327,407 – 67 percent

Allen Waters, GOP 164,771 – 33 percent

South Carolina

2,261 of 2,262 precincts – 99 percent

Jaime Harrison, Dem 1,110,828 – 44 percent

x-Lindsey Graham, GOP (i) 1,369,137 – 54 percent

Bill Bledsoe, CST 32,845 – 1 percent

South Dakota

693 of 693 precincts – 100 percent

Dan Ahlers, Dem 143,987 – 34 percent

x-Mike Rounds, GOP (i) 276,232 – 66 percent

Tennessee

1,955 of 1,955 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Bill Hagerty, GOP 1,838,001 – 62 percent

Marquita Bradshaw, Dem 1,037,017 – 35 percent

Yomi Faparusi, Ind 10,711 – 0 percent

Jeffrey Grunau, Ind 4,143 – 0 percent

Ronnie Henley, Ind 8,453 – 0 percent

Dean Hill, Ind 4,869 – 0 percent

Steven Hooper, Ind 9,598 – 0 percent

Aaron James, Ind 7,179 – 0 percent

Elizabeth McLeod, Ind 16,591 – 1 percent

Kacey Morgan, Ind 9,565 – 0 percent

Eric Stansberry, Ind 6,762 – 0 percent

Texas

9,554 of 9,554 precincts – 100 percent

Mary Hegar, Dem 4,867,220 – 44 percent

x-John Cornyn, GOP (i) 5,945,936 – 54 percent

David Collins, Grn 81,416 – 1 percent

Kerry McKennon, Lib 208,766 – 2 percent

Virginia

2,585 of 2,585 precincts – 100 percent

x-Mark Warner, Dem (i) 2,452,431 – 56 percent

Daniel Gade, GOP 1,928,031 – 44 percent

West Virginia

1,706 of 1,706 precincts – 100 percent

Paula Jean Swearengin, Dem 210,011 – 27 percent

x-Shelley Moore Capito, GOP (i) 546,900 – 70 percent

David Moran, Lib 21,118 – 3 percent

Wyoming

498 of 498 precincts – 100 percent -Open

x-Cynthia Lummis, GOP 198,100 – 73 percent

Merav Ben-David, Dem 72,766 – 27 percent

