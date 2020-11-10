US-Senate-All,400

Alabama
2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent -GOP Gain
Doug Jones, Dem (i) 904,683 – 40 percent
x-Tommy Tuberville, GOP 1,381,938 – 60 percent
Alaska
259 of 442 precincts – 59 percent
Al Gross, Dem 61,364 – 32 percent
Dan Sullivan, GOP (i) 119,174 – 62 percent
John Wayne Howe, AKI 10,334 – 5 percent
Arizona – U.S. Senate Unexpired Term
1,464 of 1,489 precincts – 98 percent -Dem Gain
x-Mark Kelly, Dem 1,692,103 – 51 percent
Martha McSally, GOP (i) 1,610,781 – 49 percent
Arkansas
2,575 of 2,575 precincts – 100 percent
x-Tom Cotton, GOP (i) 788,490 – 67 percent
Ricky Harrington, Lib 394,241 – 33 percent
Colorado
2,982 of 3,276 precincts – 91 percent -Dem Gain
x-John Hickenlooper, Dem 1,682,463 – 53 percent
Cory Gardner, GOP (i) 1,399,030 – 44 percent
Daniel Doyle, AVP 9,489 – 0 percent
Stephan Evans, Uty 8,440 – 0 percent
Raymon Doane, Lib 53,900 – 2 percent
Delaware
435 of 435 precincts – 100 percent
x-Christopher Coons, Dem (i) 290,983 – 59 percent
Lauren Witzke, GOP 185,416 – 38 percent
Nadine Frost, Lib 5,221 – 1 percent
Mark Turley, IPD 7,801 – 2 percent
Georgia
2,656 of 2,656 precincts – 100 percent
Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,368,273 – 48 percent
David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,457,381 – 50 percent
Shane Hazel, Lib 114,703 – 2 percent
Georgia – U.S. Senate Unexpired Term
2,656 of 2,656 precincts – 100 percent
Deborah Jackson, Dem 323,181 – 7 percent
Jamesia James, Dem 94,049 – 2 percent
Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 106,428 – 2 percent
Matt Lieberman, Dem 135,715 – 3 percent
Joy Slade, Dem 44,816 – 1 percent
Ed Tarver, Dem 26,262 – 1 percent
Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,613,116 – 33 percent
Richard Winfield, Dem 28,578 – 1 percent
Doug Collins, GOP 978,492 – 20 percent
Derrick Grayson, GOP 51,481 – 1 percent
Annette Jackson, GOP 44,202 – 1 percent
A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 36,097 – 1 percent
Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,270,533 – 26 percent
Kandiss Taylor, GOP 40,252 – 1 percent
Al Bartell, Ind 14,606 – 0 percent
Allen Buckley, Ind 17,908 – 0 percent
John Fortuin, Grn 15,251 – 0 percent
Michael Greene, Ind 13,240 – 0 percent
Brian Slowinski, Lib 35,442 – 1 percent
Valencia Stovall, Ind 13,270 – 0 percent
Idaho
966 of 966 precincts – 100 percent
Paulette Jordan, Dem 285,830 – 33 percent
x-Jim Risch, GOP (i) 537,456 – 63 percent
Natalie Fleming, Ind 25,328 – 3 percent
Ray Writz, CST 10,172 – 1 percent
Illinois
10,304 of 10,455 precincts – 99 percent
x-Richard Durbin, Dem (i) 2,884,058 – 53 percent
Mark Curran, GOP 2,193,293 – 40 percent
David Black, Grn 49,292 – 1 percent
Danny Malouf, Lib 100,734 – 2 percent
Willie Wilson, Ind 215,947 – 4 percent
Iowa
1,661 of 1,661 precincts – 100 percent
Theresa Greenfield, Dem 753,772 – 45 percent
x-Joni Ernst, GOP (i) 863,762 – 52 percent
Rick Stewart, Lib 36,859 – 2 percent
Suzanne Herzog, NPD 13,775 – 1 percent
Kansas
3,587 of 3,587 precincts – 100 percent -Open
Barbara Bollier, Dem 552,952 – 42 percent
x-Roger Marshall, GOP 711,069 – 53 percent
Jason Buckley, Lib 65,507 – 5 percent
Kentucky
3,684 of 3,685 precincts – 99 percent
Amy McGrath, Dem 816,042 – 38 percent
x-Mitch McConnell, GOP (i) 1,233,055 – 58 percent
Brad Barron, Lib 85,349 – 4 percent
Louisiana
3,934 of 3,934 precincts – 100 percent
Derrick Edwards, Dem 229,698 – 11 percent
David Knight, Dem 36,935 – 2 percent
Adrian Perkins, Dem 393,866 – 19 percent
Antoine Pierce, Dem 55,684 – 3 percent
Peter Wenstrup, Dem 14,448 – 1 percent
x-Bill Cassidy, GOP (i) 1,228,661 – 59 percent
Dustin Murphy, GOP 38,363 – 2 percent
Beryl Billiot, NPD 17,354 – 1 percent
John Paul Bourgeois, NPD 16,510 – 1 percent
Reno Jean Daret, NPD 3,948 – 0 percent
Xan John, Oth 2,808 – 0 percent
Vinny Mendoza, Ind 7,807 – 0 percent
Jamar Montgomery, NPD 5,801 – 0 percent
Melinda Price, Oth 7,673 – 0 percent
Aaron Sigler, Lib 11,316 – 1 percent
Maine
524 of 571 precincts – 92 percent
Sara Gideon, Dem 323,863 – 43 percent
x-Susan Collins, GOP (i) 384,110 – 51 percent
Max Linn, Ind 12,531 – 2 percent
Lisa Savage, Ind 37,755 – 5 percent
Massachusetts
2,172 of 2,173 precincts – 99 percent
x-Edward Markey, Dem (i) 2,290,511 – 66 percent
Kevin O’Connor, GOP 1,155,627 – 34 percent
Michigan
4,814 of 4,814 precincts – 100 percent
x-Gary Peters, Dem (i) 2,721,207 – 50 percent
John James, GOP 2,636,892 – 48 percent
Doug Dern, NLP 13,035 – 0 percent
Marcia Squier, Grn 39,068 – 1 percent
Valerie Willis, UST 51,271 – 1 percent
Minnesota
4,110 of 4,110 precincts – 100 percent
x-Tina Smith, Dem (i) 1,567,759 – 49 percent
Jason Lewis, GOP 1,399,000 – 44 percent
Oliver Steinberg, GRP 57,177 – 2 percent
Kevin O’Connor, LMN 190,204 – 6 percent
Mississippi
1,767 of 1,768 precincts – 99 percent
Mike Espy, Dem 476,315 – 42 percent
x-Cindy Hyde-Smith, GOP (i) 633,001 – 56 percent
Jimmy Edwards, Lib 21,234 – 2 percent
Montana
663 of 663 precincts – 100 percent
Steve Bullock, Dem 271,209 – 45 percent
x-Steve Daines, GOP (i) 331,414 – 55 percent
Nebraska
843 of 1,379 precincts – 61 percent
x-Ben Sasse, GOP (i) 416,655 – 64 percent
Chris Janicek, Dem 190,837 – 29 percent
Gene Siadek, Lib 41,865 – 6 percent
New Hampshire
304 of 304 precincts – 100 percent
x-Jeanne Shaheen, Dem (i) 449,711 – 57 percent
Corky Messner, GOP 324,340 – 41 percent
Justin O’Donnell, Lib 18,690 – 2 percent
New Jersey
5,216 of 6,348 precincts – 82 percent
x-Cory Booker, Dem (i) 2,146,390 – 58 percent
Rikin Mehta, GOP 1,507,728 – 41 percent
Daniel Burke, Ind 8,772 – 0 percent
Veronica Fernandez, Ind 23,437 – 1 percent
Madelyn Hoffman, Ind 30,922 – 1 percent
New Mexico
1,925 of 1,925 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Ben Ray Lujan, Dem 469,925 – 52 percent
Mark Ronchetti, GOP 416,579 – 46 percent
Bob Walsh, Lib 24,057 – 3 percent
North Carolina
2,662 of 2,662 precincts – 100 percent
Cal Cunningham, Dem 2,547,541 – 47 percent
Thom Tillis, GOP (i) 2,642,826 – 49 percent
Shannon Bray, Lib 168,443 – 3 percent
Kevin Hayes, CST 66,784 – 1 percent
Oklahoma
1,948 of 1,948 precincts – 100 percent
x-Jim Inhofe, GOP (i) 979,140 – 63 percent
Robert Murphy, Lib 34,435 – 2 percent
Abby Broyles, Dem 509,763 – 33 percent
Joan Farr, Ind 21,652 – 1 percent
A.D. Nesbit, Ind 11,371 – 1 percent
Oregon
1,291 of 1,333 precincts – 97 percent
Jo Rae Perkins, GOP 885,196 – 39 percent
x-Jeff Merkley, Dem (i) 1,287,131 – 57 percent
Ibrahim Taher, PAG 40,054 – 2 percent
Gary Dye, Lib 40,631 – 2 percent
Rhode Island
460 of 460 precincts – 100 percent
x-John Reed, Dem (i) 321,299 – 66 percent
Allen Waters, GOP 163,006 – 34 percent
South Carolina
2,262 of 2,262 precincts – 100 percent
Jaime Harrison, Dem 1,110,634 – 44 percent
x-Lindsey Graham, GOP (i) 1,368,882 – 54 percent
Bill Bledsoe, CST 32,843 – 1 percent
South Dakota
693 of 693 precincts – 100 percent
Dan Ahlers, Dem 143,985 – 34 percent
x-Mike Rounds, GOP (i) 276,221 – 66 percent
Tennessee
1,955 of 1,955 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Bill Hagerty, GOP 1,838,001 – 62 percent
Marquita Bradshaw, Dem 1,037,017 – 35 percent
Yomi Faparusi, Ind 10,711 – 0 percent
Jeffrey Grunau, Ind 4,143 – 0 percent
Ronnie Henley, Ind 8,453 – 0 percent
Dean Hill, Ind 4,869 – 0 percent
Steven Hooper, Ind 9,598 – 0 percent
Aaron James, Ind 7,179 – 0 percent
Elizabeth McLeod, Ind 16,591 – 1 percent
Kacey Morgan, Ind 9,565 – 0 percent
Eric Stansberry, Ind 6,762 – 0 percent
Texas
9,554 of 9,554 precincts – 100 percent
Mary Hegar, Dem 4,850,894 – 44 percent
x-John Cornyn, GOP (i) 5,937,863 – 54 percent
David Collins, Grn 81,163 – 1 percent
Kerry McKennon, Lib 208,318 – 2 percent
Virginia
2,585 of 2,585 precincts – 100 percent
x-Mark Warner, Dem (i) 2,426,288 – 56 percent
Daniel Gade, GOP 1,920,537 – 44 percent
West Virginia
1,706 of 1,706 precincts – 100 percent
Paula Jean Swearengin, Dem 207,210 – 27 percent
x-Shelley Moore Capito, GOP (i) 541,641 – 70 percent
David Moran, Lib 20,826 – 3 percent
Wyoming
498 of 498 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Cynthia Lummis, GOP 197,963 – 73 percent
Merav Ben-David, Dem 72,720 – 27 percent
