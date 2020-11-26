US-Senate-All,400

Alabama
2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 percent -GOP Gain
Doug Jones, Dem (i) 920,478 – 40 percent
x-Tommy Tuberville, GOP 1,392,076 – 60 percent
Alaska
442 of 442 precincts – 100 percent
Al Gross, Dem 145,813 – 41 percent
x-Dan Sullivan, GOP (i) 190,772 – 54 percent
John Wayne Howe, AKI 16,697 – 5 percent
Arizona – U.S. Senate Unexpired Term
1,489 of 1,489 precincts – 100 percent -Dem Gain
x-Mark Kelly, Dem 1,716,467 – 51 percent
Martha McSally, GOP (i) 1,637,661 – 49 percent
Arkansas
2,575 of 2,575 precincts – 100 percent
x-Tom Cotton, GOP (i) 793,871 – 67 percent
Ricky Harrington, Lib 399,390 – 33 percent
Colorado
3,275 of 3,276 precincts – 99 percent -Dem Gain
x-John Hickenlooper, Dem 1,730,964 – 54 percent
Cory Gardner, GOP (i) 1,429,356 – 44 percent
Daniel Doyle, AVP 9,818 – 0 percent
Stephan Evans, Uty 8,967 – 0 percent
Raymon Doane, Lib 56,255 – 2 percent
Delaware
435 of 435 precincts – 100 percent
x-Christopher Coons, Dem (i) 291,804 – 59 percent
Lauren Witzke, GOP 186,054 – 38 percent
Nadine Frost, Lib 5,244 – 1 percent
Mark Turley, IPD 7,833 – 2 percent
Georgia
2,656 of 2,656 precincts – 100 percent
Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,374,519 – 48 percent
David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,462,617 – 50 percent
Shane Hazel, Lib 115,039 – 2 percent
Georgia – U.S. Senate Unexpired Term
2,656 of 2,656 precincts – 100 percent
Deborah Jackson, Dem 324,118 – 7 percent
Jamesia James, Dem 94,406 – 2 percent
Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 106,767 – 2 percent
Matt Lieberman, Dem 136,021 – 3 percent
Joy Slade, Dem 44,945 – 1 percent
Ed Tarver, Dem 26,333 – 1 percent
Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,617,035 – 33 percent
Richard Winfield, Dem 28,687 – 1 percent
Doug Collins, GOP 980,454 – 20 percent
Derrick Grayson, GOP 51,592 – 1 percent
Annette Jackson, GOP 44,335 – 1 percent
A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 36,176 – 1 percent
Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,273,214 – 26 percent
Kandiss Taylor, GOP 40,349 – 1 percent
Al Bartell, Ind 14,640 – 0 percent
Allen Buckley, Ind 17,954 – 0 percent
John Fortuin, Grn 15,293 – 0 percent
Michael Greene, Ind 13,293 – 0 percent
Brian Slowinski, Lib 35,431 – 1 percent
Valencia Stovall, Ind 13,318 – 0 percent
Idaho
966 of 966 precincts – 100 percent
Paulette Jordan, Dem 285,870 – 33 percent
x-Jim Risch, GOP (i) 537,455 – 63 percent
Natalie Fleming, Ind 25,329 – 3 percent
Ray Writz, CST 10,172 – 1 percent
Illinois
10,350 of 10,455 precincts – 99 percent
x-Richard Durbin, Dem (i) 3,262,097 – 55 percent
Mark Curran, GOP 2,306,064 – 39 percent
David Black, Grn 56,283 – 1 percent
Danny Malouf, Lib 107,006 – 2 percent
Willie Wilson, Ind 237,134 – 4 percent
Iowa
1,661 of 1,661 precincts – 100 percent
Theresa Greenfield, Dem 754,859 – 45 percent
x-Joni Ernst, GOP (i) 864,997 – 52 percent
Rick Stewart, Lib 36,961 – 2 percent
Suzanne Herzog, NPD 13,800 – 1 percent
Kansas
3,587 of 3,587 precincts – 100 percent -Open
Barbara Bollier, Dem 552,953 – 42 percent
x-Roger Marshall, GOP 711,097 – 53 percent
Jason Buckley, Lib 65,506 – 5 percent
Kentucky
3,685 of 3,685 precincts – 100 percent
Amy McGrath, Dem 816,257 – 38 percent
x-Mitch McConnell, GOP (i) 1,233,315 – 58 percent
Brad Barron, Lib 85,386 – 4 percent
Louisiana
3,934 of 3,934 precincts – 100 percent
Derrick Edwards, Dem 229,814 – 11 percent
David Knight, Dem 36,962 – 2 percent
Adrian Perkins, Dem 394,049 – 19 percent
Antoine Pierce, Dem 55,710 – 3 percent
Peter Wenstrup, Dem 14,454 – 1 percent
x-Bill Cassidy, GOP (i) 1,228,908 – 59 percent
Dustin Murphy, GOP 38,383 – 2 percent
Beryl Billiot, NPD 17,362 – 1 percent
John Paul Bourgeois, NPD 16,518 – 1 percent
Reno Jean Daret, NPD 3,954 – 0 percent
Xan John, Oth 2,813 – 0 percent
Vinny Mendoza, Ind 7,811 – 0 percent
Jamar Montgomery, NPD 5,804 – 0 percent
Melinda Price, Oth 7,680 – 0 percent
Aaron Sigler, Lib 11,321 – 1 percent
Maine
571 of 571 precincts – 100 percent
Sara Gideon, Dem 347,143 – 42 percent
x-Susan Collins, GOP (i) 417,380 – 51 percent
Max Linn, Ind 13,496 – 2 percent
Lisa Savage, Ind 40,567 – 5 percent
Massachusetts
2,173 of 2,173 precincts – 100 percent
x-Edward Markey, Dem (i) 2,357,809 – 67 percent
Kevin O’Connor, GOP 1,177,765 – 33 percent
Michigan
4,814 of 4,814 precincts – 100 percent
x-Gary Peters, Dem (i) 2,734,568 – 50 percent
John James, GOP 2,642,233 – 48 percent
Doug Dern, NLP 13,093 – 0 percent
Marcia Squier, Grn 39,217 – 1 percent
Valerie Willis, UST 50,597 – 1 percent
Minnesota
4,110 of 4,110 precincts – 100 percent
x-Tina Smith, Dem (i) 1,566,522 – 49 percent
Jason Lewis, GOP 1,398,145 – 44 percent
Oliver Steinberg, GRP 57,174 – 2 percent
Kevin O’Connor, LMN 190,154 – 6 percent
Mississippi
1,768 of 1,768 precincts – 100 percent
Mike Espy, Dem 578,806 – 44 percent
x-Cindy Hyde-Smith, GOP (i) 709,539 – 54 percent
Jimmy Edwards, Lib 23,152 – 2 percent
Montana
663 of 663 precincts – 100 percent
Steve Bullock, Dem 272,536 – 45 percent
x-Steve Daines, GOP (i) 333,248 – 55 percent
Nebraska
1,379 of 1,379 precincts – 100 percent
x-Ben Sasse, GOP (i) 583,507 – 67 percent
Chris Janicek, Dem 227,191 – 26 percent
Gene Siadek, Lib 55,115 – 6 percent
New Hampshire
304 of 304 precincts – 100 percent
x-Jeanne Shaheen, Dem (i) 449,711 – 57 percent
Corky Messner, GOP 324,340 – 41 percent
Justin O’Donnell, Lib 18,690 – 2 percent
New Jersey
6,348 of 6,348 precincts – 100 percent
x-Cory Booker, Dem (i) 2,541,171 – 57 percent
Rikin Mehta, GOP 1,817,042 – 41 percent
Daniel Burke, Ind 11,632 – 0 percent
Veronica Fernandez, Ind 32,289 – 1 percent
Madelyn Hoffman, Ind 38,288 – 1 percent
New Mexico
1,925 of 1,925 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Ben Ray Lujan, Dem 474,483 – 52 percent
Mark Ronchetti, GOP 418,483 – 46 percent
Bob Walsh, Lib 24,271 – 3 percent
North Carolina
2,662 of 2,662 precincts – 100 percent
Cal Cunningham, Dem 2,569,965 – 47 percent
x-Thom Tillis, GOP (i) 2,665,598 – 49 percent
Shannon Bray, Lib 171,571 – 3 percent
Kevin Hayes, CST 67,818 – 1 percent
Oklahoma
1,948 of 1,948 precincts – 100 percent
x-Jim Inhofe, GOP (i) 979,140 – 63 percent
Robert Murphy, Lib 34,435 – 2 percent
Abby Broyles, Dem 509,763 – 33 percent
Joan Farr, Ind 21,652 – 1 percent
A.D. Nesbit, Ind 11,371 – 1 percent
Oregon
1,316 of 1,333 precincts – 99 percent
Jo Rae Perkins, GOP 912,814 – 39 percent
x-Jeff Merkley, Dem (i) 1,321,047 – 57 percent
Ibrahim Taher, PAG 42,239 – 2 percent
Gary Dye, Lib 42,747 – 2 percent
Rhode Island
460 of 460 precincts – 100 percent
x-John Reed, Dem (i) 327,427 – 67 percent
Allen Waters, GOP 164,774 – 33 percent
South Carolina
2,262 of 2,262 precincts – 100 percent
Jaime Harrison, Dem 1,110,828 – 44 percent
x-Lindsey Graham, GOP (i) 1,369,137 – 54 percent
Bill Bledsoe, CST 32,845 – 1 percent
South Dakota
693 of 693 precincts – 100 percent
Dan Ahlers, Dem 143,987 – 34 percent
x-Mike Rounds, GOP (i) 276,232 – 66 percent
Tennessee
1,941 of 1,955 precincts – 99 percent -Open
x-Bill Hagerty, GOP 1,829,015 – 63 percent
Marquita Bradshaw, Dem 1,018,052 – 35 percent
Yomi Faparusi, Ind 10,624 – 0 percent
Jeffrey Grunau, Ind 4,126 – 0 percent
Ronnie Henley, Ind 8,415 – 0 percent
Dean Hill, Ind 4,852 – 0 percent
Steven Hooper, Ind 9,573 – 0 percent
Aaron James, Ind 7,138 – 0 percent
Elizabeth McLeod, Ind 16,490 – 1 percent
Kacey Morgan, Ind 9,532 – 0 percent
Eric Stansberry, Ind 6,732 – 0 percent
Texas
9,554 of 9,554 precincts – 100 percent
Mary Hegar, Dem 4,888,764 – 44 percent
x-John Cornyn, GOP (i) 5,962,983 – 54 percent
David Collins, Grn 81,893 – 1 percent
Kerry McKennon, Lib 209,722 – 2 percent
Virginia
2,585 of 2,585 precincts – 100 percent
x-Mark Warner, Dem (i) 2,466,500 – 56 percent
Daniel Gade, GOP 1,934,199 – 44 percent
West Virginia
1,706 of 1,706 precincts – 100 percent
Paula Jean Swearengin, Dem 210,309 – 27 percent
x-Shelley Moore Capito, GOP (i) 547,454 – 70 percent
David Moran, Lib 21,155 – 3 percent
Wyoming
498 of 498 precincts – 100 percent -Open
x-Cynthia Lummis, GOP 198,100 – 73 percent
Merav Ben-David, Dem 72,766 – 27 percent
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.