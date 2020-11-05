US-Pres-SumA,100

The Associated Press

156,367 of 170,228 precincts – 92 percent Joe Biden, Dem 72,288,183 – 50 percent Donald Trump, GOP 68,782,472 – 48…

Listen now to WTOP News

156,367 of 170,228 precincts – 92 percent

Joe Biden, Dem 72,288,183 – 50 percent

Donald Trump, GOP 68,782,472 – 48 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,650,002 – 1 percent

Howie Hawkins, Grn 328,449 – 0 percent

Kanye West, Ind 62,173 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente, ALP 61,217 – 0 percent

Gloria La Riva, PSL 60,128 – 0 percent

Don Blankenship, CST 55,170 – 0 percent

Brock Pierce, PEC 43,132 – 0 percent

Brian Carroll, ASP 21,782 – 0 percent

None of these candidates, NPD 10,391 – 0 percent

Alyson Kennedy, SWP 6,304 – 0 percent

Jade Simmons, Oth 5,275 – 0 percent

Bill Hammons, Uty 5,095 – 0 percent

Dario Hunter, Prg 4,829 – 0 percent

Phil Collins, Ind 4,621 – 0 percent

Jerome Segal, BdR 4,174 – 0 percent

Joe McHugh, Una 2,035 – 0 percent

Mark Charles, Una 1,889 – 0 percent

Sheila Tittle, CST 1,790 – 0 percent

Jesse Ventura, Grn 1,524 – 0 percent

C.L. Gammon, Ind 1,458 – 0 percent

J.R. Myers, Oth 1,366 – 0 percent

H. Brooke Paige, Ind 1,157 – 0 percent

President Boddie, Oth 1,125 – 0 percent

Christopher LaFontaine, Ind 850 – 0 percent

Kyle Kopitke, IAP 775 – 0 percent

Tom Hoefling, Oth 668 – 0 percent

Ricki King, Oth 550 – 0 percent

Princess Jacob-Fambro, Una 429 – 0 percent

Blake Huber, AVP 387 – 0 percent

Richard Duncan, Ind 213 – 0 percent

Joseph Kishore, SEP 174 – 0 percent

Jordan Scott, Una 162 – 0 percent

Gary Swing, Oth 142 – 0 percent

Keith McCormic, Oth 123 – 0 percent

Zachary Scalf, Ind 31 – 0 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.