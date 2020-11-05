US-Pres-SumA,100

156,367 of 170,228 precincts – 92 percent
Joe Biden, Dem 72,288,183 – 50 percent
Donald Trump, GOP 68,782,472 – 48 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,650,002 – 1 percent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 328,449 – 0 percent
Kanye West, Ind 62,173 – 0 percent
Roque De La Fuente, ALP 61,217 – 0 percent
Gloria La Riva, PSL 60,128 – 0 percent
Don Blankenship, CST 55,170 – 0 percent
Brock Pierce, PEC 43,132 – 0 percent
Brian Carroll, ASP 21,782 – 0 percent
None of these candidates, NPD 10,391 – 0 percent
Alyson Kennedy, SWP 6,304 – 0 percent
Jade Simmons, Oth 5,275 – 0 percent
Bill Hammons, Uty 5,095 – 0 percent
Dario Hunter, Prg 4,829 – 0 percent
Phil Collins, Ind 4,621 – 0 percent
Jerome Segal, BdR 4,174 – 0 percent
Joe McHugh, Una 2,035 – 0 percent
Mark Charles, Una 1,889 – 0 percent
Sheila Tittle, CST 1,790 – 0 percent
Jesse Ventura, Grn 1,524 – 0 percent
C.L. Gammon, Ind 1,458 – 0 percent
J.R. Myers, Oth 1,366 – 0 percent
H. Brooke Paige, Ind 1,157 – 0 percent
President Boddie, Oth 1,125 – 0 percent
Christopher LaFontaine, Ind 850 – 0 percent
Kyle Kopitke, IAP 775 – 0 percent
Tom Hoefling, Oth 668 – 0 percent
Ricki King, Oth 550 – 0 percent
Princess Jacob-Fambro, Una 429 – 0 percent
Blake Huber, AVP 387 – 0 percent
Richard Duncan, Ind 213 – 0 percent
Joseph Kishore, SEP 174 – 0 percent
Jordan Scott, Una 162 – 0 percent
Gary Swing, Oth 142 – 0 percent
Keith McCormic, Oth 123 – 0 percent
Zachary Scalf, Ind 31 – 0 percent
