US-Pres-SumA,100

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 10:40 PM

167,695 of 170,228 precincts – 99 percent

x-Joe Biden, Dem 78,114,019 – 51 percent

Donald Trump, GOP 72,741,902 – 47 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,814,799 – 1 percent

Howie Hawkins, Grn 377,036 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente, ALP 84,172 – 0 percent

Gloria La Riva, PSL 79,377 – 0 percent

Kanye West, Ind 65,963 – 0 percent

Don Blankenship, CST 59,268 – 0 percent

Brock Pierce, PEC 44,760 – 0 percent

Brian Carroll, ASP 22,254 – 0 percent

None of these candidates, NPD 13,512 – 0 percent

Alyson Kennedy, SWP 6,756 – 0 percent

Bill Hammons, Uty 6,463 – 0 percent

Jerome Segal, BdR 5,515 – 0 percent

Dario Hunter, Prg 5,319 – 0 percent

Jade Simmons, Oth 5,280 – 0 percent

Phil Collins, Ind 4,775 – 0 percent

Joe McHugh, Una 2,803 – 0 percent

Jesse Ventura, Grn 2,452 – 0 percent

Mark Charles, Una 2,007 – 0 percent

Sheila Tittle, CST 1,790 – 0 percent

C.L. Gammon, Ind 1,471 – 0 percent

J.R. Myers, Oth 1,366 – 0 percent

H. Brooke Paige, Ind 1,175 – 0 percent

President Boddie, Oth 1,125 – 0 percent

Christopher LaFontaine, Ind 856 – 0 percent

Kyle Kopitke, IAP 815 – 0 percent

Tom Hoefling, Oth 668 – 0 percent

Ricki King, Oth 545 – 0 percent

Princess Jacob-Fambro, Una 495 – 0 percent

Blake Huber, AVP 409 – 0 percent

Richard Duncan, Ind 213 – 0 percent

Joseph Kishore, SEP 196 – 0 percent

Jordan Scott, Una 175 – 0 percent

Gary Swing, Oth 141 – 0 percent

Keith McCormic, Oth 126 – 0 percent

Zachary Scalf, Ind 29 – 0 percent

