CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surge continues to break infection records | DC-area officials on guard as winter approaches | 709,000 seek jobless aid
Home » Government News » US-Pres-SumA,100

US-Pres-SumA,100

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 2:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

166,118 of 170,228 precincts – 98 percent

x-Joe Biden, Dem 77,244,674 – 51 percent

Donald Trump, GOP 72,098,823 – 47 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,789,629 – 1 percent

Howie Hawkins, Grn 369,692 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente, ALP 80,227 – 0 percent

Gloria La Riva, PSL 75,713 – 0 percent

Kanye West, Ind 65,134 – 0 percent

Don Blankenship, CST 58,624 – 0 percent

Brock Pierce, PEC 44,248 – 0 percent

Brian Carroll, ASP 22,120 – 0 percent

None of these candidates, NPD 13,422 – 0 percent

Alyson Kennedy, SWP 6,710 – 0 percent

Bill Hammons, Uty 6,281 – 0 percent

Jerome Segal, BdR 5,386 – 0 percent

Jade Simmons, Oth 5,279 – 0 percent

Dario Hunter, Prg 5,126 – 0 percent

Phil Collins, Ind 4,639 – 0 percent

Joe McHugh, Una 2,731 – 0 percent

Jesse Ventura, Grn 2,110 – 0 percent

Mark Charles, Una 1,942 – 0 percent

Sheila Tittle, CST 1,790 – 0 percent

C.L. Gammon, Ind 1,459 – 0 percent

J.R. Myers, Oth 1,366 – 0 percent

H. Brooke Paige, Ind 1,175 – 0 percent

President Boddie, Oth 1,125 – 0 percent

Christopher LaFontaine, Ind 856 – 0 percent

Kyle Kopitke, IAP 790 – 0 percent

Tom Hoefling, Oth 668 – 0 percent

Ricki King, Oth 545 – 0 percent

Princess Jacob-Fambro, Una 470 – 0 percent

Blake Huber, AVP 395 – 0 percent

Richard Duncan, Ind 213 – 0 percent

Joseph Kishore, SEP 187 – 0 percent

Jordan Scott, Una 168 – 0 percent

Gary Swing, Oth 141 – 0 percent

Keith McCormic, Oth 126 – 0 percent

Zachary Scalf, Ind 29 – 0 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

A Biden federal workforce agenda can draw on lessons from his predecessors

Senate would give Labor $25M for shared services, zero out funding to modernize payroll processing

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up