US-Pres-SumA,100

The Associated Press

165,774 of 170,228 precincts – 97 percent x-Joe Biden, Dem 77,088,505 – 51 percent Donald Trump, GOP 71,997,248 – 47…

Listen now to WTOP News

165,774 of 170,228 precincts – 97 percent

x-Joe Biden, Dem 77,088,505 – 51 percent

Donald Trump, GOP 71,997,248 – 47 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,785,550 – 1 percent

Howie Hawkins, Grn 368,594 – 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente, ALP 79,657 – 0 percent

Gloria La Riva, PSL 75,369 – 0 percent

Kanye West, Ind 65,131 – 0 percent

Don Blankenship, CST 58,511 – 0 percent

Brock Pierce, PEC 44,219 – 0 percent

Brian Carroll, ASP 22,118 – 0 percent

None of these candidates, NPD 13,419 – 0 percent

Alyson Kennedy, SWP 6,745 – 0 percent

Bill Hammons, Uty 6,245 – 0 percent

Jerome Segal, BdR 5,301 – 0 percent

Jade Simmons, Oth 5,279 – 0 percent

Dario Hunter, Prg 5,126 – 0 percent

Phil Collins, Ind 4,640 – 0 percent

Joe McHugh, Una 2,731 – 0 percent

Jesse Ventura, Grn 1,983 – 0 percent

Mark Charles, Una 1,942 – 0 percent

Sheila Tittle, CST 1,790 – 0 percent

C.L. Gammon, Ind 1,459 – 0 percent

J.R. Myers, Oth 1,366 – 0 percent

H. Brooke Paige, Ind 1,157 – 0 percent

President Boddie, Oth 1,125 – 0 percent

Christopher LaFontaine, Ind 850 – 0 percent

Kyle Kopitke, IAP 794 – 0 percent

Tom Hoefling, Oth 668 – 0 percent

Ricki King, Oth 545 – 0 percent

Princess Jacob-Fambro, Una 470 – 0 percent

Blake Huber, AVP 403 – 0 percent

Richard Duncan, Ind 213 – 0 percent

Joseph Kishore, SEP 187 – 0 percent

Jordan Scott, Una 168 – 0 percent

Gary Swing, Oth 142 – 0 percent

Keith McCormic, Oth 123 – 0 percent

Zachary Scalf, Ind 31 – 0 percent

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.