US-Pres-SumA,100

165,424 of 170,228 precincts – 97 percent
x-Joe Biden, Dem 76,994,475 – 51 percent
Donald Trump, GOP 71,925,299 – 47 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,782,401 – 1 percent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 367,812 – 0 percent
Roque De La Fuente, ALP 79,443 – 0 percent
Gloria La Riva, PSL 75,142 – 0 percent
Kanye West, Ind 64,868 – 0 percent
Don Blankenship, CST 58,268 – 0 percent
Brock Pierce, PEC 44,059 – 0 percent
Brian Carroll, ASP 22,118 – 0 percent
None of these candidates, NPD 13,408 – 0 percent
Alyson Kennedy, SWP 6,741 – 0 percent
Bill Hammons, Uty 6,178 – 0 percent
Jerome Segal, BdR 5,301 – 0 percent
Jade Simmons, Oth 5,279 – 0 percent
Dario Hunter, Prg 5,126 – 0 percent
Phil Collins, Ind 4,640 – 0 percent
Joe McHugh, Una 2,641 – 0 percent
Jesse Ventura, Grn 1,983 – 0 percent
Mark Charles, Una 1,942 – 0 percent
Sheila Tittle, CST 1,790 – 0 percent
C.L. Gammon, Ind 1,459 – 0 percent
J.R. Myers, Oth 1,366 – 0 percent
H. Brooke Paige, Ind 1,157 – 0 percent
President Boddie, Oth 1,125 – 0 percent
Christopher LaFontaine, Ind 850 – 0 percent
Kyle Kopitke, IAP 794 – 0 percent
Tom Hoefling, Oth 668 – 0 percent
Ricki King, Oth 545 – 0 percent
Princess Jacob-Fambro, Una 470 – 0 percent
Blake Huber, AVP 403 – 0 percent
Richard Duncan, Ind 213 – 0 percent
Joseph Kishore, SEP 187 – 0 percent
Jordan Scott, Una 168 – 0 percent
Gary Swing, Oth 142 – 0 percent
Keith McCormic, Oth 123 – 0 percent
Zachary Scalf, Ind 31 – 0 percent
